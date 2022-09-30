Marseille fined £28,569 over crowd trouble at Tottenham earlier this season

Olympique de Marseille has been fined a total of £28,569 (€32,500) by UEFA for disturbances during and following their Champions League loss to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in September.

Marseille fans clashed with security personnel and police after a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener.

UEFA’s audit, ethics and disciplinary body announced on Friday that the French club has been fined £13,186 for throwing objects and £13,186 for disturbing the public, as well as £2,197 for setting off fireworks.

Tottenham were fined £5,271 for throwing objects by some of their fans.

It was an expensive start to the Champions League for Marseille, whose fans ran into trouble with the crowd during their second game against Eintracht Frankfurt, a 1-0 loss.

They have been ordered to play their next Champions League home game against Sporting on October 4 behind closed doors and to close the Virage Nord area of ​​the Stade Velodrome for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit on November 1.

Marseille fans clashed with home fans closest to them and riot police gathered in the stadium

A Pride banner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was knocked down by Marseille fans

A video posted by Twitter user Mitch Fretton at the time, police were found to be blocking Marseille supporters, while bottles and drinks were thrown between the two sections following Tottenham’s 2-0 win at home over the French giants.

He commented on the video, “Marseille fans are kicking off to full-time. Entire barrage of police deployed to prevent them from reaching the Spurs fans, drinks and bottles thrown in all directions.”

A separate photo showed that a flare had also been thrown into the Tottenham end by the visitors.

Marseille boss Igor Tudor saw his side perform well on the Tottenham pitch, but supporters let the club down

Marseille has been fined £26,000 due to the problems caused by their travel support

Marseille fans got into a fight with Tottenham stewards on a rough night in north London

Smoke billowed from the sky as Tottenham fans distanced themselves from the eruption as stadium staff dealt with it.

Marseille fans were held up after full-time and surrounded by stewards and riot police.

Police made five arrests at the time in connection with public problems that marred the opening round of both clubs’ Champions League campaigns.