Mars’ Valles Marineris, which is 20 times wider than the Grand Canyon, seen in stunning new images

The vast Valles Marineris canyon has been revealed in stunning new photos taken by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express.

Measuring 2,485 miles long, over 124 miles wide and over 4 miles deep, the Red Planet’s rift makes America downright puny in comparison — Valles Marineris is said to span the distance from the northern tip of Norway to the southern tip of Sicily.

The new image shows two trenches, or chasma, that form part of the western part of Valles Marineris. To the left is the 521 mile loop Chasma and to the right is the 500 mile Tithonium Chasma.

The photo uses data from the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) aboard Mars Express and it’s a ‘true color’ image, meaning it shows what the human eye would see if we got to this part of Mars. would watch.

This oblique perspective of Tithonium Chasma (pictured above), which is part of the Valles Marineris fissure structure of Mars, was generated from the digital terrain model and the trough and color channels of the High Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express.

This image of Tithonium Chasma shows parallel lines and debris (top right) indicating a recent landslide

This photo taken by the Mars Express shows a perspective view of a mesa in the regions east of the Valles Marineris, the largest canyons in the solar system

In terms of elevation, the Alps’ tallest mountain — rising more than 15,000 feet above sea level — would be dwarfed if placed in Tithonium Chasma.

Unlike America’s Grand Canyon, which was formed about 5 million years ago when the Colorado River swept away the rock, the Red Planet’s massive canyon is believed to have been formed by the drifting of tectonic plates.

At the top of Tithonium Chasma, a patch of dark sand — which may have come from a nearby volcanic area — creates a color contrast in the image.

Next to the dark sand dunes are two light-toned hills, one of which is bisected by the top image border.

At 2,485 miles long, over 124 miles wide, and over 4 miles deep, the Red Planet’s canyon makes America’s Grand Canyon downright puny in comparison.

Shown above is an illustration of an oblique view of the giant Valles Marineris rift system on Mars. The canyons were formed by a combination of geological faults, landslides and erosion from wind and ancient water flows

The Red Planet’s massive Valles Marineris — covering nearly a quarter of the planet’s circumference, can be seen above (center) in this image from the Granger Collection

Loop and Tithonium Chasmata can be seen above. The area outlined by the bold white box indicates the area imaged by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera on April 21, 2022 during orbit

Those hills are actually gigantic, rising over 9,800 feet high. For perspective, Alaska’s Mount Hesperus, the highest peak of the Revelation Mountains, rises 9,828 feet.

The surface of the hills has been significantly eroded by the high winds from Mars: typical wind speeds on the Red Planet average 125 miles per hour, with gusts of 300-375 miles per hour.

A series of smaller bumps can be seen between the two large hills.

The Mars Express has previously found hydrous sulfate minerals in this region, according to the ESA.

The space agency says this suggests the bumps that formed when the liquid that once filled the chasma evaporated — but this point is being debated by scientists.

“On the bottom right of the hill we see in full (top right in the second perspective), we can see parallel lines and debris that indicate a recent landslide,” the ESA said in a statement. pronunciation.

That evidence can also be seen in the topographical image below.

“The landslide was caused by the collapse of the canyon wall on the right, and probably occurred relatively recently because it has not been heavily eroded,” the ESA explains.

‘Ius Chasma’s knotty floor is equally fascinating.

“As tectonic plates were pulled apart, they seem to have formed jagged rock triangles that look like a row of shark teeth.”

Over time, the rock formations have collapsed and eroded.

ESA’s Mars Express has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2003 to conduct a wide variety of scientific experiments, including imaging the surface of Mars, mapping the minerals, identifying of the composition and circulation of the atmosphere and exploring beneath the crust.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover is explore almost a year and a half on the Red Planet. The US space agency wants to send people to Mars by the 2030s.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has long said that humans must colonize Mars and become a multi-planetary species in order to maintain consciousness and expand into the cosmos.

Pictured above: A color-coded topographical image of Ius and Tithonium Chasmata, which are part of Mars’ Valles Marineris canyon structure, created from data collected by ESA’s Mars Express