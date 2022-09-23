Mars is already TRASHED: Humans have left more than 15,000 pounds of debris on the Red Planet

Humans have left more than 15,000 pounds of trash on Mars in the last 50 years, and not a single person has ever set foot on the Red Planet.

Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral researcher in robotics at West Virginia University, analyzed the mass of all rovers and orbiters sent to Mars and subtracted the weight of what is currently operational, resulting in 15,694 pounds of debris.

The trash includes discarded hardware, inactive spacecraft, and those that crashed on the surface—specifically, the Soviet Union’s Mars Orbiter 2, which crash-landed in 1971.

Not only are humans already polluting another planet, but scientists fear the waste could contaminate samples collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover, which is currently searching for ancient life on Mars.

Much of the debris is unavoidable, as many of the parts must be discarded to protect craft as it soars through the Red Planet’s hellish atmosphere — including NASA’s Perseverance, which endured seven minutes of hell when it landed in February 2021.

The rover, which is collecting samples on Mars that will be brought back to Earth, has taken pictures of debris while on its mission.

In June, NASA’s team on Earth spotted a light in the distance in an image sent back by Perseverance, which they then sent the rover to take a look at.

A few weeks later, Perseverance entered the Hogwallow Flats region and acquired a high-resolution 360-degree Mastcam-Z panorama.

The image showed that the bright light was the reflection of a thermal blanket.

This, used to protect the car-sized vehicle from the extreme temperatures it experienced during landing.

The carpet is hidden in the corner of several rocks and appears to reflect light.

The rover’s companion, the Ingenuity helicopter, also captured an image of the landing gear used during its arrival with Perseverance in 2021.

A parachute and the cone-shaped back shell that protected the rover in space, as well as during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface, were seen in incredible detail.

As recently as June, Perseverance found a piece of torn Dacron netting that helped it land safely on Mars.

And due to winds from Mars, the tight net began to unravel and was seen three weeks later as a ball of knotted, string-like material.

There are a total of nine inactive spacecraft on Mars, including the Mars 3 lander, the Mars 6 lander, the Viking 1 lander, the Viking 2 lander, the Sojourner rover, the European Space Agency’s Schiaparelli lander, the Phoenix lander, the Spirit rover and Opportunity rover.

According to Kilic, most of the robots are still intact, and space agencies see them as historical monuments rather than discarded debris.

“When you add up the mass of all the spacecraft ever sent to Mars, you get about 22,000 pounds (9979 kg),” Kilic wrote in The conversation.

“Subtract the weight of the currently operational craft on the surface—6,306 pounds (2,860 kg)—and you’re left with 15,694 pounds (7,119 kg) of human debris on Mars.”