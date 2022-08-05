Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues apology after describing Taiwan as a country

Chocolate and candy supplier Mars Wrigley apologized Friday for a Snickers product launch, which Chinese social media users said Taiwan was a country.

Videos and photos from an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar reportedly available only in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan went viral on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Chinese users interpreted the wording as a “blunder” and brought it to the attention of the Chinese Community Party honchos who are notorious for punishing commercial enterprises that are out of step with Beijing’s view of its business.

Within a short time, Mars Wrigley posted an apology on his Snickers China Weibo account, saying the relevant content had been changed.

China’s state mouthpiece, the Global Times, said Mars Wrigley’s local team “verified and aligned the official site and social media accounts to ensure accurate content.”

“Snickers owner Mars Wrigley said it respects China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Chocolate and candy supplier Mars Wrigley apologized Friday for the launch of a Snickers product, which Chinese social media users said Taiwan was a country.

A Chinese man stands in front of a screen showing a CCTV news broadcast, showing a map of locations in Taiwan where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is said to hold military exercises and training activities, including live fire drills, at a shopping mall in Beijing on Wednesday.

A Chinese fighter jet – believed to be a J-11 – flies over the Taiwan Strait amid massive war games lasting until Sunday

China launched at least 11 ballistic missiles on Thursday, some of which are believed to have flown over the island for the first time before landing in Japanese waters

Mars Wrigley is just one of many Western companies that have recently had to apologize or criticize the CCP’s policies.

VF Corporation, owner of the The North Face brand, and PVH, owner of Calvin Klein, have both removed statements from their websites raising concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang, which threatened to exclude them from the lucrative Chinese market.

Chipmaker Intel had to apologize for a letter it sent to suppliers urging them not to get their products or labor out of Xinjiang.

While Nike and H&M were both hit last year after statements they made about forced labor in the region’s cotton production.

Even prominent individuals risk having their careers ruined by crossing Beijing, when former Premier League star Mesut Ozil was frozen from his Arsenal football club following his December 2019 comments about the mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims.

While Arsenal officials assured the decision to drop the player was purely a football decision, Ozil was removed from the Chinese version of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 video game after his post, and the club’s next match against Manchester City was scrapped. by state broadcaster CCTVs. scheme.

And basketball star Enes Kenter had his team’s games pulled from a Chinese streaming platform over his criticism of the country’s treatment of Tibetans.

Now, the issue of Taiwan’s independence and sovereignty is the most recent topic that may anger Beijing.

The region has reached a boiling point this week when US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited the country under a cloud of furious threats from the Chinese leadership.

Within a short span of Chinese social media users pointing out the “blunder,” Mars Wrigley posted an apology on his Snickers China Weibo account, saying the relevant content had been changed.

Taipei said multiple Chinese jets and warships (pictured) had crossed the “median line” today – the unofficial maritime border between Taiwan and China

The Chinese warship Changchun, a Type 052 destroyer, is escorted by the Cheng Kung, a guided-missile frigate, as they sail in the Taiwan Strait

In response, China has launched four days of targeted fire drills around Taiwan that have violated its exclusive economic zone and effectively blockaded the island, prompting Taiwan to condemn its “evil neighbour.”

Taipei said several Chinese warships and fighters today crossed the “median line” that runs through the middle of the Taiwan Strait and separates it from the mainland.

The line is an unofficial but previously widely recognized border that Beijing insists “no longer exists” as it seeks to exert control over its much smaller neighbor.

It comes after a day when China fired barrages of rockets at Taiwan – some of which flew over the island for the first time – during massive war games that state media admits are rehearsal for an invasion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized those missile launches — some of which landed in Japanese waters — calling them a “significant escalation.”

Pelosi began military exercises late Tuesday, when Pelosi visited the island, and says they will continue until Sunday afternoon.

Taipei reported that Chinese fighter jets and ships crossed the “median line” running through the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning.

“As of 11 a.m., several groups of Chinese warplanes and warships conducted exercises around the Taiwan Strait and crossed the centerline of the strait,” Taipei’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Chinese incursions have become more frequent since Beijing declared in 2020 that the unofficial border no longer existed.

Beijing has maintained that its war games are a “necessary” response to Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled, democratic island, but Washington replied that China’s leaders “chose to overreact.”