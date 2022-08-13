Married to Medicine: Dr. Heavenly says that Dr. Contessa ‘used her for a storyline’

<!–

With its ninth season currently airing, Married to Medicine is arguably one of Bravo’s most popular shows.

In an exclusive conversation with Daily Mail Australia last week, Dr. Heavenly Kimes on the series’ success and her feud with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

“The secret is that we are all true friends – or enemies,” the 51-year-old explained.

“We all really know each other and I would even say that we all really love each other, but we don’t always get along,” she continued.

“We are all alpha women who come from different points of view. Some people can relate to me, some people can relate to Dr. Jackie [Walters]some people may relate to Quad [Webb]. We are all very different.’

The outspoken dentist also boasted that she has “the best marriage on the show.”

The reason is probably more Dr. Damon than me because he’s so gentle and he just takes this hurricane and embraces it,” she explained.

“Opposites attract and that’s my husband and I love him. God blessed me with him.’

In the current season of the series, Dr. Heavenly with former friend Dr. Contessa, who blinded her with an “intervention” in front of the rest of the cast because of her shady behavior on social media.

When asked if she sees any hope for the future of their friendship, Heavenly admits they may never be able to reconcile.

“During the season, I was really hurt and bothered, and I still feel like it was a storyline,” she said.

“It wasn’t the reason she was angry. We did those vlogs for six years and I thought it was very unfair that she was making vlogs…” she continued.

“In my mind, I feel like it was an extension of the show, because I would watch the show, see what people said about me and then react to it.

“So I think Contessa wasn’t honest with me and that was my biggest problem. I felt like she was using me for a storyline.’

Heavenly has also revealed that things will get even worse between them later this season.

“Maybe we were never friends. Because now she says we were never friends. I thought we were good friends, really. And I was really hurt and I didn’t like the way she handled things,” she said.

“Keep watching, because it’s getting worse. I forgive, I’m over it, but could I ever forget? It would take a while.’

Married to Medicine chronicles the personal and professional lives of several women in the Atlanta medical community, including physicians and physician wives.

Besides following the drama between the ladies, the series also focuses on the marriages of the women.

The ninth season of Married To Medicine and all seasons of the show are currently streaming on Hayu.