Married Texas pastor tells congregation he is stepping down amid scandal with another woman

A married Texas pastor has taken leave after admitting to sending a woman who was not his wife and having “crass” conversations.

Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of Village Church near Dallas, told his congregation on Sunday that he would resign temporarily after church leaders felt his conversations with another married woman were “unattended” but not “sexual.”

During the recorded service, the pastor said an investigation had been launched following a woman who approached him several months ago and expressed concern about how he was messaging “on Instagram with a friend of hers.”

‘[Investigators] watched the conversations between me and this other woman and they were concerned, and those concerns were not that our messages were romantic or sexual, but that our conversations were unguarded and unwise.”

Chandler, 48, said he immediately reported the woman’s concerns to another leading pastor and his wife as soon as he returned home. At first he saw no reason to worry.

“I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong in that,” Chandler said, holding back his tears. “My wife knew that, her husband knew that, and yet there were a few things she said that disoriented me.”

The report sparked an investigation by an independent law firm and other church leaders known as elders. Chandler’s social media history, along with his messages, email and cell phone were searched. Details of the messages are unclear.

PICTURED: Chandler’s family. The pastor married his wife, Lauren, in 1999 and the couple share three children

“The concerns were really about frequency and familiarity,” Chandler said. ‘We believe in brother’ [and] sister relationships here and yet there was a frequency that went beyond that and there was a familiarity that manifested itself in crude and silly jokes.’

Chandler said he agreed with the decision to step aside, noting that the reports revealed an “illness” in him related to the “difficulty” of the past six or seven years.

“I’m just really ashamed,” Chandler said, bursting into tears. ‘I feel stupid. I feel stupid. I feel like I’m embarrassing my wife and kids. Putting enormous pressure on our staff. I feel like I’ve failed you.’

Despite his abrupt departure, Chandler said he plans to be the leading pastor “for the next 20 years.”

The pastor has preached to The Village congregation of about 4,500 people for about two decades, according to The New York Times.

Two different voices were heard encouraging Chandler as he expressed his regret.

Chandler also quits his involvement in starting new churches in an organization known as Acts 29. He was the group’s board chairman.

A controversial debate over whether Chandler was right or not has populated social media.

“All pastors are sinful,” one wrote. “They deserve the same grace we offer everyone. Matt Chandler is human.’

Another commented: “I want to express support for Matt Chandler right now. It takes a big man to admit you screwed up and let yourself be held accountable for it. May the Lord see fit to restore him after a time of discipleship.”

Others were disgusted by his behavior.

“Matt Chandler is a predator,” Claudia Salazar wrote. “None of his behavior is coincidental. He should be in jail. The way he is protected is violent and disgusting.’

Another added: “I think there’s a lot more to the Matt Chandler story than we’re being told and if I’m right about what actually happened, what he did was despicable – and even more despicable because he’s trying to knock a woman down.” to get. use the bus as a shelter.’

The recent scandal at The Village Church is one of many. The church was also unrelated to a lawsuit alleging a former employee sexually assaulted a child. The lawsuit was excused earlier this month

Chandler became a pastor at The Village Church in 2002, when it was formerly known as the First Baptist Church of Highland Village, according to his profile on the church’s website.

The pastor married his wife Lauren in 1999 and the couple share three children.

Another large-scale investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention denomination, of which the village church is a member, also raised concerns.

SBC recently announced that its organization is under investigation by the Department of Justice after it was revealed that the group had mishandled sexual abuse cases for decades. The Washington Post.

The Village Church was also involved in a lawsuit in which a former employee, Matt Tone, sexually assaulted a child.

Earlier this month, the lawsuit was dismissed after the Dallas County District Attorney’s office said the “plaintiff cannot and has not positively identified the employee.”

Pastor Chandler is one of the handful of pastors who have seen career decline despite their popularity among their congregation, including former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz.