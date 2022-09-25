Married at First Sight’s George Roberts married a stranger ‘despite abusive behaviour claims’

Ms Banbury revealed she’s seen a therapist after ‘trauma’ on the show

A source from the show said they were not aware of any allegations against Roberts before he married former Mrs Great Britain April Banbury on television.

Roberts denies the allegations, saying he finds them ‘deeply disturbing’

They said they were ‘bombed’ by Mr Roberts, before he became ‘compulsory’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A star on E4’s Married at First Sight UK was able to marry a stranger on television, despite three of his exes complaining to police about his alleged abusive behaviour.

George Roberts, 40, married former Mrs Great Britain April Banbury after they first met at the altar.

However, three women who were in a relationship with Roberts said they were shocked by his inclusion on the show.

Each said they had independently filed a complaint with the police about Mr Roberts, claiming to have been “bombed” before the relationship became “forced”.

All three said they had expressed concerns to Channel 4 after seeing Roberts in trailers for the show.

They said they flagged his “abusive, “obsessive” and “manipulative” behavior toward women.

Three ex-girlfriends of George Roberts said they had independently filed complaints with police, claiming they had been ‘bombed’ before the relationship became ‘forced’

A source from the show said they were not aware of any allegations against Roberts before he married Mrs Banbury on the TV show.

It’s not clear if filming for the show, including their wedding, had ended when the women raised the issue with Channel 4.

“I’m so shocked to see that he got a podium on a TV show. I messaged Married at First Sight. I said I reported him to the police,” one of his ex-girlfriends said The sun.

“They asked for additional information that I gave and I never heard back.”

A second ex-partner said they contacted All4, E4 and Married At First Sight directly, stating that Mr Roberts was “a known emotional and mental abuser.”

George Roberts, 40, married former Mrs Great Britain April Banbury after they first met at the altar. In the photo, the couple together

A third ex said they were told it would be under investigation after sending the Channel 4 team “everything” they had regarding Mr Roberts’ alleged abuse.

All three women described being “bombed” by Mr. Roberts, a move that showered people with affection before the relationship became “coercive and controlling.”

Mr. Roberts, a divorced father of four, married Ms. Banbury on the show before honeymooning in the Caribbean.

Over the weekend, Ms Banbury suggested the relationship was over and described “traumas” from the experience on Instagram.

“The trauma caused by this show has made me rethink things,” she wrote.

“I really do and I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve been seeing a therapist ever since.”

She told The Sun that her head was “turning” after hearing the allegations.

Over the weekend, Ms Banbury suggested the relationship was over and described “traumas” from the experience on Instagram. Pictured, Mr Roberts on the Channel 4 show

Channel 4 told MailOnline: ‘We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure that all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production can carry out.

“Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously by Channel 4.”

A spokesperson for Roberts told The Sun that the television star denies the allegations and finds them “deeply disturbing”, adding: “[He] does not condone abuse and does not behave that way.

“These allegations have never been brought to his attention, investigated or further investigated by the police for good reasons, because they are simply not true,” she added.