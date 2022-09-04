Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, ‘dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee’

<!–

A former boss of the disgraced Wonga company has reportedly dumped his wife for a Ukrainian refugee.

Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have started a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey after the Russian invasion.

But the married millionaire apparently left his wife for the Ukrainian and moved with her to the pool house on the estate The sun.

Overli allegedly lobbied the government to bring refugees from Ukraine to the UK.

He also allegedly began lobbying Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for weeks in March to speed up the process of bringing his current girlfriend to Britain.

Just a few months after the Ukrainian refugee was granted a visa, she and Mr Overli moved out of the family estate in Surrey.

Mr Overli repeatedly tweeted his support for the transfer of Ukrainian refugees to the UK at the start of the Russian invasion in March.

Norwegian-born Mr. Overli, who studied Mathematics at the University of Oslo and also has a degree in Economics from Durham University, made his money in the early years of the dotcom boom after founding the online stock broker Self Trade.

The company was launched in April 2000 and sold for over £900 million in October of that year.

Mr Overli has also worked for JP Morgan and as an investment banker at ING Barings.

He also spent a year in 2008 as a director of the controversial British payday loan company Wonga.

The company fell under the government in 2018 after it was heavily criticized by politicians, including Labor Party leader Ed Miliband, as a leading example of “predatory lending” for making loans to people they could never have repaid.

Wonga also charged interest at annual rates that equaled an eye-watering 1,509 percent.

In the years following his time at Wonga, Overli co-founded Dawn Capital, which describes itself as Europe’s largest specialist business-to-business software investor.