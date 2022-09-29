Married Knox Grammar chaplains quit after relationship is revealed at private boys’ school

Chaplain Luisa Maxwell left Knox Grammar on Sydney’s north shore after it was revealed she had a relationship with co-priest Reverend Tim Robinson

Two married priests have left the exclusive Knox Grammar School on Sydney’s north shore after it was revealed they were in a romantic relationship.

Luisa Maxwell resigned from Knox in 2019, shortly after the prestigious Wahroonga boys’ school became aware of her relationship with Reverend Tim Robinson.

She then went to work at nearby Barker College in a similar role.

Pastor Robinson has now also left Knox, where parents pay up to $35,000 for a year’s tuition, in the latest drama to rock the school community.

Last month, it was revealed that students at the Uniting Church institution had discussed rape fantasies and made racist, sexist and homophobic comments in a vile online chat room.

Rev. Robinson and Mrs. Maxwell’s relationship was exposed by Daily Telegraph which reported that the pair became involved with each while working together at the school.

Ms Maxwell, a mother of two, stepped down from her most recent role as chaplain at Barker, headteacher Phillip Heath confirmed in a statement to Daily Mail Australia.

“I can confirm that the employee has brought her personal circumstances to our attention and has recently resigned from the position of Assistant to the Chaplain at Barker College following a period of leave,” Mr Heath said.

“Such matters are deeply personal and sensitive and the school supports all involved.”

Knox Grammar confirmed Reverend Robinson had separated from the college but would not comment further on his departure. Wahroonga School is pictured

Knox confirmed that Reverend Robinson had also parted ways with the college, but would not comment further on his departure.

“Pastors are employees of the Uniting Church in Australia, not Knox Grammar School,” it said in a statement.

“However, we can confirm that the person in question has resigned and is no longer present at the school.

‘We want to remind you that you are making public claims about real people and real families, and we ask that you be respectful and sensitive.’

Ms Maxwell is a qualified personal trainer who previously taught religion at Ravenswood School for Girls.

An online profile says she has ‘a passion for sharing the good news of Jesus in the communities in which she has worked and lived throughout her career.’

Knox was rocked by the revelations of online chat rooms where students used aliases including ‘n***** removal service’ and ‘Fa**othater3000’.

In a letter sent home to parents (pictured), Knox principal Scott James said the students involved posted ‘inappropriate messages and engaged in offensive comments in private chat rooms’

Knox Grammar has suspended several students for their participation in the group and has launched an internal investigation (pictured, a mock-up of some of the Discord messages)

‘I hate women, I hate gays, jews, people who don’t play fortnite, furries, n*****s, I love breasts, feet abortion, rape, drugs,’ read one of the disturbing messages.

One message saw a student feigning support for Adolf Hitler and another claiming to be a ‘manic pedophile who rapes girls for a living’.

“Why wasn’t I invited to the gang-rape party,” read another.

“If I get a girl pregnant and I used a condom, I’m fucking putting my hand in her belly,” read another disturbing message.

A police review found that the chat room contained no child abuse material.

The messages are a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments combined with several extreme anti-abortion statements (pictured, a mock-up of the Discord messages)

Knox conducted an internal review, and Principal Scott James told parents he had identified 74 handles used in the chat room.

Mr. Scott also revealed that 20 students faced disciplinary action, some of which were suspended and expelled.

New South Wales Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said at the time there would be zero tolerance for those involved in the chat room.

“I was shocked and appalled to learn of the activities in these chat groups,” she said.

‘This is far from the behavior we expect from students in NSW. I have asked the NSW Education Standards Authority to closely monitor the situation at Knox and follow appropriate procedures.’