Married ex-police officer jailed for starting relationship with vulnerable domestic abuse victim

Former police officer Liam Mills, 34, has been jailed for nine months after sending explicit content to a victim of domestic violence and having an inappropriate sexual relationship with her.

A former South Yorkshire police officer wept in the dock as he was jailed for starting a relationship with a victim of domestic violence and sending her explicit content.

Liam Mills, 34, had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman after she went to Barnsley police station to report domestic crime.

The vulnerable woman accused her former partner of compulsive and controlling behaviour, revealed she struggled with low self-esteem and had been hospitalized for an overdose less than two weeks before.

Soon after, Mills, a married man, began writing to her and proceeded to have sex with her on at least two occasions while on duty, Star reports.

The father also used his work cell phone to send confidential material, including a murder scene video and body-cam footage.

On Friday, September 30, Mills wept as a judge told him he has brought ‘great shame’ and sentenced him to nine months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

He has previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office and a data protection offence.

Mills was arrested in September 2021 after concerned colleagues made an internal report to the force’s Counter Corruption Unit. His mobile phones were seized during a search of his home.

Analysis of the devices revealed he had also sent messages to a young woman he had met while attending a report out of concern for her safety as she suffered a mental health crisis. He resigned as a police officer following the investigation.

An expedited misconduct hearing began in his absence and it was found that he would have been fired had he not resigned. Besides.

He has been blacklisted, meaning he will never work in the police force again.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: ‘This is an absolutely appalling case of a police officer taking advantage of vulnerable victims of crime who needed our help and support. I am pleased Mills is now in prison where he rightly belongs.

‘Mills’ misconduct was inexcusable and I assure you colleagues within the force are as sickened by his behavior as members of the public will be. Mills’ breach came to light through an internal report to our anti-corruption department.

‘The overwhelming majority of our officers and staff proudly reflect our true values ​​and are not afraid to do the right thing and report any matter that falls short of our high standards. I hope this case shows that South Yorkshire Police will deal robustly with any staff member who abuses their position.

‘There is no room in our force for those people.’

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “You are the architect of this disaster, only you are to blame.”

‘I have no doubt that not only has great shame been brought upon you by your conduct, but you have also brought great shame upon your family, including your children.’