Married couple Jackie and Dave with a 42-year age gap hit back at trolls

A married couple has defended their 42-year age difference after followers called the 27-year-old bride simply to take her 69-year-old husband’s money.

Jackie, a native of the Philippines, and Dave met on an internet dating website in 2016 when Dave – who lives in the US – visited Cebu.

It was Dave who took the first step by asking his wife-to-be if she wanted to have coffee with him, which she agreed. They have been married for over three years now.

“Jackie and I first met through an Internet site called Cherryblossoms. I was in Cebu in the Philippines when I used that website and I saw Jackie’s profile,” Dave said in a recent TikTok video they shared.

“I messaged her saying I liked her profile and I was interested in meeting her.”

Jackie continued, “I gave him my phone number and the next day we met at Starbucks and he gave me a chocolate chip cookie. Then we went for lunch at Jollibee’s.’

“Jackie was a little shy back then and she was tired after working the graveyard crew at work, so on that lunch date I ended up doing 95 percent of the talking,” Dave added.

“You felt there was enough connection to want to get back together. So Jackie and I got together a few more times before going back to the US.

The couple regularly faces harsh criticism over their significant age difference, with some calling Jackie a “gold digger” who is “just for the money”.

“That was the beginning of a wonderful relationship that is still going strong.”

But that doesn’t change the lovebirds who said in another video, “So there’s an age difference of 42 years. She’s 27 and I’m 69 and it doesn’t matter to us.’

Their videos have earned them 32,000 followers on TikTok, with everything from their walks and dancing skills well documented.

It comes after another age-matched couple took the spotlight last week after admitting they were often mistaken for father and daughter because of their age difference of 35 years.

Dive instructor and model Brightnye Quayle, 22, has been dating James, 57, for 14 months after the pair met on a night out at a casino.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, but now living with James in Queensland, Brightnye decided to buy nine sandwiches at the bar that evening, sparking the interest of her now older boyfriend.

“We actually met completely organically in the casino. I was the girl who bought nine sandwiches because it seemed the right thing to do at the time,” Brightnye said on their shared TikTok account @agegap50.

Dive instructor and model Brightnye Quayle, 22, (pictured) has now been dating James, 57, for 14 months after the pair met on a night out at a casino

“He came up behind me and told me to come talk to him, so I did.”

James added, “I thought anyone who buys nine sandwiches would starve or need to be spoken to.”

James was married for 30 years before meeting Brightnye and has four daughters who share mixed feelings about their father’s new relationship.

“Two of them are okay, one is on the fence and the other wants to kill you with a pitchfork, which isn’t very nice. But we don’t care, we’re in love,’ James said.

Brightnye confirmed that her mother would be staying with them for a week at the end of August so they would know how she was feeling at the time.

The couple in love started making videos on social media on August 3 to explain their partnership and quickly earned a huge following.

Many of their commentators label James as her “grandfather” or “father” and question whether Brightnye is only in the relationship “for money.”

“I’m often mistaken for his daughter,” Brightnye said.

‘The comments are interesting. A lot of them are about money, it’s ridiculous. I was married to my wife for 30 years, bought her a Maserati, paid everything…what’s the difference?’ James added.

“Any relationship, especially traditional relationships where the man takes care of the woman, of course you’re going to spend money, it’s no problem. And irrelevant.’

Brightnye teased, ‘And we’re going to get me a Porche’.

On August 17, Brightnye took to TikTok again to say the couple was taking a three-month break from TikTok because an “exciting” opportunity had presented itself that required their full attention.

Many of her fans wondered if the couple had been asked to participate in a TV series, but they won’t have answers to their questions until the end of the year.

“We’ll be back after our three month break, it’s a secret. We’ll share details with you when we get back,” she said.