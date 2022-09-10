Married At Frist Sight’s Dean Wells lashes out at Abbie Chatfield for ‘colonialist monarchy’ talk

<!–

Dean Wells lashed out at Abbie Chatfield on Saturday for sharing her views on the ‘colonial monarchy’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The groom Married at First Sight, 44, ranted to his followers about the up-and-coming radio host, 27, and everyone who agreed with her.

He posted a lengthy post on his Instagram telling everyone who shared Abbie’s thoughts to ‘STFU [shut the f**k up] and go back to life in the bush’.

“To all the people who whine about ‘colonialism’ from their iPhones, powered by electricity, using a written language, from a building with constant running water, plumbing, air conditioning and all the other modern conveniences that Western civilization has provided us all to to live the most comfortable, prosperous, safe and privileged life of all people in all history… Kindly request STFU to go back to life in the bush,” he wrote.

Dean then shared a photo of The Bachelorette star with a caption across her face that read: ‘That includes this absolute POS’ [piece of s**t].

“The lack of awareness of the most basic historical facts is astonishing.”

The former executive creative director did not address facts that contradict Abbie’s statement.

Abbie shared her thoughts on Her Majesty’s death in an Instagram video shot in her bed Friday morning, shortly after waking up to the news.

She began by saying that the Queen’s passing was “clearly sad” for the royal family before speaking out against colonialism and the monarchy.

Abbie, a former Bachelor contestant whose sudden rise to fame has earned her lucrative contracts with the Hit Network and Channel 10, then raised her alarm about the Prince of Wales becoming King Charles III.

She said the Queen’s eldest son wasn’t “competent” or “nice” enough for the role — and physically gagged at the idea of ​​Britain and the Commonwealth having a king in modern society.

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”