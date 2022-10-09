Married At First Sight’s Tracey Jewel announces break from social media

Married At First Sight bride Tracey Jewel has announced she is taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health.

“I’m going offline for a while,” the mother-of-one, 39, posted on Instagram on Sunday evening.

“I think I was afraid to admit that my mental health has deteriorated and that my depression and anxiety from years ago have returned,” she continued.

‘I fought hard. And for those who are also struggling… it’s okay to have ups and downs and it’s really okay not to be okay a lot,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the Perth-based author has opened up about her struggles with mental health.

In August, Tracey shared an emotional selfie on Instagram and candidly admitted that she has been going through a rough time as a parent.

“Parenting can be so hard sometimes,” wrote Tracey, who welcomed her second child last year, alongside the accompanying image.

“I don’t cry often, but the past few days have really touched me. Mental and physical exhaustion with a sick toddler and battling my own health issues.

“The battle is real. But I wouldn’t trade it for gold to be a mama! Great love for moms who are having a hard time right now’.

Earlier this year, Tracey admitted she suffered from anxiety after she welcomed her infant son, baby Frankie, in March 2021.

She asked fans, “Tell me the things you used to do easily before becoming a mother and what you struggle with now?”

The reality star followed up with the things she misses, including, “Drinking hot coffee, going to the gym, sleeping more than 6 hours straight, taking a long shower and watching a movie uninterrupted.”

Tracey also uploaded a selfie along with a caption about struggling with anxiety in May.

“Friends scare me. It’s the only part of my fear of the past few years that I had a hard time changing…” she said.

“I get stressed at the thought of one-on-one conversations and deeper connections with people,” Tracey continued.

“I use things like the veil to keep my distance from people and a bub is a good reason and excuse to cancel plans. And I’ve used “self-care” as a form of sabotage to not see people.

“The truth is I’ve been hurt by a lot of friends from the past, and I think it’s okay not to focus on friendships now… For those reading this with social anxiety, I feel you… and ‘being’ the way you are is enough.’

The former MAFS star welcomed her son with husband and high school sweetheart Nathan Constable, whom she married in February in a surprise ceremony.

The new bub is the second child for Tracey, who shares a nine-year-old daughter with ex-husband Jacob Anthonisz.

Tracey is best known for her appearance in the fifth season of Married At First Sight in 2018, where she was paired with bad boy Dean Wells.

If you need help, you can contact lifeline on 13 11 14