Married At First Sight’s Seb Guilhaus announces split from girlfriend Ania

Entertainment
By Merry

Married At First Sight’s Seb Guilhaus Announces Girlfriend Ania’s Split, Four Months After Launching Joint OnlyFans Account

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 13:53, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 13:54, September 11, 2022

Married At First Sight star Seb Guilhaus has announced that he has split with girlfriend Ania Kilic after dating for 10 months.

The personal trainer, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the couple have decided to ‘take a break’ as their ‘happiness has been suffering for quite some time’.

“Honestly, I wasn’t doing well. My mental health has deteriorated rapidly in the past year,” he began.

Married At First Sight's Seb Guilhaus, 30, announced on Sunday that he has split from his girlfriend Ania Kilic. Both pictured

“Ania and I are taking a break. I won’t go into too much detail, but our luck has been suffering for quite some time.

“The best parts were great, but the toxic parts were debilitating. I need time to gain clarity and recover myself. Thank you so much for all your support.’

In July, Seb admitted that the feedback the couple received after joining OnlyFans wasn’t always 100 percent positive.

The personal trainer took to social media to reveal that he and Ania have decided to 'take a break' as their 'happiness has been suffering for quite some time'

“I know it’s a huge shock, especially from me,” he said, adding that there should be no “stigma” around OnlyFans because sex is a “natural part of life.”

While Seb admitted to “cutting it off a bit from my Instagram followers,” he generally said “people have accepted me and recognize that it’s not being forced on anyone.”

“Obviously people with a fixed view will always look at things in this realm [sex work] as insulting,” he continued.

“Nobody gets hurt and nobody is forced to subscribe.”

“The best parts were great, but the toxic parts were debilitating. I need time to gain clarity and recover myself,

“The best parts were great, but the toxic parts were debilitating. I need time to gain clarity and recover myself,” he said. In the picture with Ania

Seb rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2020 when he teamed up with fan-favorite bride Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Lizzie was heartbroken by ex-“husband” Sam Ball last season, and viewers were thrilled when she discovered her happy ending with Seb.

But the couple broke up 12 months later, and Seb then began dating Ania, an old friend he’d been in love with years before.

“Obviously people with a fixed view will always look at things in this realm [sex work] as offensive,” he admitted. ‘No one gets hurt and no one is forced to subscribe’

Since joining OnlyFans, Seb and Ania have risen to the top 1.9 percent of all creators on the website, with estimated monthly earnings of $10,000.

He said setting up an account on the platform had done wonders for the couple’s relationship and improved their “connection.”

Other MAFS stars making a living from OnlyFans include Jessika Power, Alana Lister and Olivia Frazer, who signed up after quitting her teaching job.

Since joining OnlyFans, Seb and Ania have risen to the top 1.9 percent of all creators on the website, with estimated monthly profits of $10,000

