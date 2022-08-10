Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer Slams ‘Gossip’ About Her Shock Split From Jackson Lonie

<!–

Married At First Sight bride Olivia Frazer has been throwing ‘dirty, gross, disgusting gossip’ online after her shocked divorce from her TV ‘husband’ Jackson Lonie.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement Monday.

The reality TV star, 28, who met Jackson, 30, 10 months ago at the altar of the show, expressed her disgust on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

“You guys, I just want to add quickly because it’s gotten under my skin and I’m not going to lie that it made me angry today. One day I should be sad and not angry,’ she raved.

“But all the gossip or speculation or BS you read online is just that, gossip and speculation.

“Unless it’s directly from Jackson and I, don’t believe anything, even if it’s some dirty, gross, disgusting gossip site that says, ‘We have a source who knows Olivia and Jackson directly.’ Do not believe it.’

Olivia added that she and Jackson had been “transparent” with their followers and “if there’s anything else to say, we’ll say it.”

Just before that, she’d uploaded another video gushing about the support she’d received from her followers.

“I want to thank everyone for the sweet messages,” she said.

“I only got one mean message and so many wonderful messages. I can’t thank you enough because I know I’m being destroyed online right now, but what comes directly to mind is 99.99% love,” the OnlyFans model continued.

“So you have no idea, because I really expected to be crucified. I want you to know I’m okay. I feel the love. I’m all right,” she assured concerned fans.

The reality TV star revealed exactly how she’s recovering from the grief — dining on truffle pasta, whimsical salad, and watching Gilmore Girls.

The news of the split was confirmed Monday in a joint statement from Olivia and Jackson on Instagram, which read: “After an amazing 10 months together, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

“There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and it will remain so when we move into a friendship.

“We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and no one is responsible for the end of this relationship. Just a case of “almost perfect”.

“We hope you can all show compassion as we navigate this privately.”

The split comes after Olivia returned to Australia from a five-week trip to the UK without Jackson, who remained on the Central Coast to train for an upcoming boxing match.

Her overseas trip was prompted after Jackson was caught kissing a 20-year-old air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27.