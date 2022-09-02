WhatsNew2Day
Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer says her anxiety is ‘worse’ than ever and she’s had to increase her medication – after a disturbing statement about her mental health after ‘vile’ portrayal on the show

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:46, September 2, 2022 | Updated: 11:47, September 2, 2022

Olivia Frazer has given her fans an update on her mental health.

In an Instagram Live video on Friday, the Married At First Sight star says she’s actually feeling even worse than she’s felt for the past few months.

When asked by a fan if her anxiety was easing, the 28-year-old replied: “I actually feel worse.

Olivia Frazer (pictured) gave her fans an update on her mental health. In an Instagram Live video on Friday, the Married At First Sight star says she's actually feeling even worse than she's felt for the past few months

“So I went to the doctor recently and had my Lexapro raised.”

The former student had admitted in May that she felt “really, really depressed” on the Where’s Your Head At? page. podcasting.

‘I’ve never had such depression. I’ve honestly never been this close to, sorry I got a little graphic, and really thought about killing myself,” Olivia said.

1662116023 121 Married At First Sights Olivia Frazer says her anxiety is

She also credited her boyfriend Jackson Lonie for supporting her.

“For Jack to be my absolute anchor, I think it speaks to the relationship and the man he is,” Olivia added.

The former reality star went on to say that she only recently started to feel happy again.

1662116024 733 Married At First Sights Olivia Frazer says her anxiety is

“Now it’s kind of like… Smile and wave,” she added.

Olivia was dubbed this season’s “villain” after she shared a nude photo of Domenica Calarco among the cast, which made her voice her as an OnlyFans model.

Dom had shared the image on her public Twitter profile in early 2021 to promote her OnlyFans account, which has since been deleted.

1662116025 4 Married At First Sights Olivia Frazer says her anxiety is

The photo quickly spread through the MAFS cast via WhatsApp and was addressed at the couple’s first dinner party after the retreat.

The makeup artist was humiliated to learn that her co-stars knew about her OnlyFans page and had seen her naked, and eventually burst into tears.

Olivia later refused to apologize for discovering and sharing the photo.

Dom (pictured) had shared the image on her public Twitter profile in early 2021 to promote her OnlyFans account, which has since been deleted

