Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer reveals why she still follows ex Jackson Lonie’s OnlyFans

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie of Married At First Sight may have ended their relationship.

But on Monday, Olivia, 29, revealed that she was still signed into her ex’s OnlyFans account and paying $12 a month for the subscription.

“I’m happy to support him,” Olivia told fans during an Instagram Live performance.

‘He’s hot. He’s delightful,” she said then before telling her followers to subscribe to him.

Olivia then took to the platform to quell rumors that she had been “dumped” by the plumber and insisted the split was a mutual decision.

“Why does everyone assume I was dumped? That is mean. What if I got dumped? Do you think that will help?” she said.

She added: ‘Don’t assume anything. You are not right, but you are not wrong, I am not confirming anything; mind your own business.’

It comes after Oliva revealed she has no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with her on-screen husband before their split.

Olivia confirmed the surprising detail on her Instagram, before insisting that she has no problem with future partners seeing the adult content she has created with Jackson.

‘Every future friend of mine who’s like, ‘Omg you were with a man before me,’ [is] not the man for me. It doesn’t bother me,’ she said.

Olivia also admitted that she is currently “living a bit off OnlyFans” as her only source of income.

The MAFS stars announced on August 8 that they’d gone their separate ways in a joint Instagram post, saying no one was to blame.

Olivia then confessed that she initially wanted to wait “weeks and weeks” to announce her and Jackson’s breakup, because she didn’t want to make the news public while she was so sad.