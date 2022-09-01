Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer reveals the TRUTH about her split from Jackson Lonie

<!–

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has addressed rumors of her split from Jackson Lonie and insists the split was amicable.

It comes after mounting speculation that it was Jackson who pulled the plug when the couple split in early August, after just 10 months together.

Olivia, 29, took to Instagram on Wednesday to insist that she hadn’t been dumped and that they collectively decided the relationship wasn’t working.

“I understand people like to think I’ve been ‘dumped,’ but it wasn’t like that at all,” she said.

‘There is no ‘juicy’ story. There is no truth in the “haha he dumped you” comments people say. It was a peaceful, joint decision.’

The former teaching assistant added that she wouldn’t mind if Jackson started a new relationship.

“It’s absolutely none of my business. Just like what I’m planning is none of his. I hope she was nice, though,” she said.

Olivia seems to be embracing her new single life when she joined the dating app Hinge last month.

According to her profile, she is looking for a short-term relationship, but she is also open to something more serious.

She describes her ideal partner as ‘someone who watches Real Housewives with me without complaining’ and also enjoys Game of Thrones.

The blonde bombshell has become a sought-after influencer and model since appearing on MAFS and has one of the most popular OnlyFans accounts.

She recently cut the price of a subscription by offering a 40 percent discount, hinting that her new content will be spicier than ever without a boyfriend to worry about.