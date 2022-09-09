Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday party in Sydney

<!–

Olivia Frazer led celebrity arrivals at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday party on Friday night at Pott’s Point in Sydney.

The Married At First Sight star was beautiful in a pink mini dress that clung to her impressive figure as she posed for photos in the Flamingo Lounge.

The 29-year-old’s dress features a plunging neckline that shows off her plunging neckline and a flirty length that puts her pins on the map.

Olivia caused a storm in the dress, which she paired with strappy heels and shimmering rhinestone details.

She carried a metal wallet decorated with similar stones and skipped further accessories.

The former reality star wore her blonde locks in soft curls arranged in a trendy waterfall.

Olivia added a bright pink blush and natural tinted lipstick, as well as highlighter on her cheeks.

She completed her look with a white manicure and held what looked like a cocktail as she posed.

The blonde posed alongside another former Married At First Sight star, Nasser Sultan.

The 55-year-old pottered around the red carpet wearing a blue denim jacket and shaggy shirt underneath.

He added white pants and brown shoes, as well as a dark belt.

Nasser completed his ensemble with blue-lens sunglasses and a choker necklace.