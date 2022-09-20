Married At First Sight’s Mikey Pembroke reveals his disfigured and puss-filled face after MMA fight

Former Married At First Sight star Mikey Pembroke shows off his brutal battle scars.

The 31-year-old was left with one side of his face swollen and “full of pus” after his intense mixed martial arts bout over the weekend.

Mikey could barely speak when he revealed his injury to fans on his Instagram Stories.

Mikey (left) won his fight in what was his first-ever MMA debut

“Look at this infection on the side of my face,” he said. “There’s a lot of pus in that too.”

His brother Thomas Pembroke shared a heartfelt tribute after his great achievement.

“I’m so proud of my little brother no matter the result,” he wrote.

“He’s been getting up at 4 a.m. for the past 20 weeks to train and get ready to be locked in a cage with another man and risk everything. The dedication, courage and humility you showed was awe-inspiring.”

“To take the win and perform so brilliantly was a final knot in your bow and I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

Last year, Mikey took a break from drinking for several weeks, which did wonders for his physique.

‘Big weeks on the [Beer emojis]… now back on the health train,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Mikey posted to his Instagram last year, sharing a shirtless photo showing his six pack

Fans were quick to comment on his impressive physique, with one writing: ‘Looks good buddy…send me your motivation!’

“You look glorious!” added a second.

Months later, Mikey celebrated his decision to ban alcohol completely from his life.

‘Life is about showing up and fucking go!! 10 weeks no drinks complete!’ he captioned a post on his Instagram at the time.

He continued: ‘Has done 75 days starting on December 20th and extending the holiday period to last week!’

Mikey told Daily Mail Australia that his 10-week ‘hard challenge’ was to start the new year off right.

The Operations Manager Aged Care said it was done by the work being ‘full’ and what happened to his family in Sydney during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Half of my family was locked up on the beach, so I thought I would take on a tough challenge and be sober for 10 weeks,” he said.

“Last year was so packed – MAFS, COVID, aged care, family business – and I was struggling to find the balance, so I wanted to start 2021 the right way!”

Mikey rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2020.