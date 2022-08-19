Married At First Sight’s Mel Schilling announces airdate of the UK version of the hit franchise

<!–

Mel Schilling has proudly announced the broadcast of the new season of Married at First Sight UK.

The 50-year-old Australian relationship expert stars in both the local and British versions of the hit reality series in which strangers enter an experimental marriage.

A very excited Mel posted a video message to her Instagram page telling fans they could meet the new cast of Brides and Grooms on Monday 29th August at E4 UK.

Mel included a glamorous photo of herself posing with her dating expert colleagues, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, who she co-stars with on the British version of the show.

Looking fresh, Mel dressed casually for the announcement in a black off-the-shoulder top.

The star wore her long blonde hair down and donned oversized black-rimmed glasses as she breathlessly announced her news.

Unfortunately, Mel got the date wrong in her video message and announced the premiere on August 28.

Thankfully, the celebrity life coach has corrected her mistake in the caption and correctly stated that MAFS UK will drop on Monday 29th August.

The news comes after Mel arrived in Sydney last Monday to film the new season of Married At First Sight Australia.

Daily Mail Australia understands that season 10 of MAFS Australia is already well underway and is expected to premiere next February.

The cast is joined by experts Mel, John Aitken and Alessandra Rampolla.

In September, Mel announced that she would put her years of experience to good use in her very first book, The C Word.

Part memoir, part self-help book will be about helping women build courage, confidence and competence.

The C Word is published by Murdoch Books and will be available on August 30 for Australians and September for the United Kingdom.

Daily Mail Australia understands that next year’s brides and grooms have already been cast and that shooting will begin later this month.