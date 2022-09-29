Married At First Sight’s Matt and Whitney RE-ENTER the dating experiment as a new couple

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes of Married At First Sight UK got to rejoin the dating experiment as a brand new couple on Thursday night’s episode.

The couple, 32 and 31, who both decided to part ways with their former husbands during the previous episode, begged the show’s panel of dating experts to stay together and watch the process.

It comes after an explosive week in which the couple spent the night together despite being under the same roof as Matt’s wife Gemma Rose and Whitney’s husband Duka Cavolli.

On the previous episode, late arrivals Matt and his wife Gemma decided to leave the trial after a rocky journey – which turned upside down after revealing his romantic feelings for Whitney.

While legal PA Whitney similarly voted to leave with her husband Duka, after they repeatedly labeled him a “fake” during the trial for failing to make contact.

But the pair wasn’t done with the experiment as a whole, begging the show’s panel of dating experts to continue the process together, raising eyebrows from fellow contestants.

Experts Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas seemed skeptical about letting the couple back in — it was a first in Married At First Sight history — but gave the couple a chance to argue their case.

When Paul admitted he didn’t want to let them in anymore, the dating guru asked Matt and Whitney to “tell me why you should stay.”

Admitting that the experts have helped her emotionally in the process thus far, Whitney has expressed her desire to further develop her relationship with Matt with their help.

And as it turned out, as with every couple on the show, the experts even checked Matt and Whitney’s scientific compatibility — revealing they were a match on paper.

“We can see there’s something real here, the science backs it up, and we’re willing to let you back into the experiment as a new couple. Not as a married couple, but as a dating couple,” explains Mel.

Matt and Whitney grabbed hands and beamed at each other when they heard the good news.

And it’s because the pair have shared cryptic hints to their Instagram – with Whitney posting a series of real life photos to Instagram that appear to be with Matt.

Not so happy couple: Whitney was linked to husband Duka at the start of the experiment – but the couple failed to make a connection, as she repeatedly called him “fake” (pictured together on their wedding day)

Happy days: Gemma and Matt came as a late arrival and seemed like a great match at first, before their romance quickly collapsed

But their co-stars may not be thrilled to see them at the next dinner party after the scandal of their relationship caused other contestants to accuse them of disrespect.

“You disrespected Duka, you disrespected Gemma, and you disrespected the process,” exclaimed Zoe Clifton on Wednesday’s episode — calling Matt off under her breath*****gd******d .

Whitney and tattooed Matt spent the night together at a couples retreat in this week’s episodes, despite their respective partners being under the same roof.

The infidelity shocked the cast with Gemma bursting into tears after the betrayal was exposed in dramatic scenes on the E4 series.