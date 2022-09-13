Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis reveals she is ‘terrified’ of childbirth

Martha Kalifatidis has revealed her fear at the thought of impending delivery.

The former Married At First Sight star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli, shared the confession with her fans on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test, which she took abroad, and replied to a fan who asked her if she was “afraid of giving birth.”

She replied, ‘Terrified! I think about it every day’.

It comes after Martha shared a photo of herself when she was 16 weeks pregnant, which showed how thin her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has left her.

In the photo she looks frail and pale, her clothes hanging from her noticeably thinner frame after losing 10 pounds.

She revealed in her caption that she is now in a difficult pregnancy for 16 weeks, making her so sick that she couldn’t leave her bed for months.

Martha and Michael announced last week that they were expecting their first child together, explaining that the reason for Martha’s absence from social media was that she is sick with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.

The reality star went offline for several weeks, sparking concerns for her well-being.

The couple explained that they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.

“We wanted to explain our situation and make a small announcement. Martha is pregnant,” Michael said in the video.

“It hasn’t been such an exciting, great time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Martha added.

‘I was so sick. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. There were days when I didn’t even get up to pee. I lost ten pounds in five weeks.

“We’ve been in and out of the emergency room and the hospital.”

Martha then said she felt better thanks to a doctor she visited in Melbourne.

“She gave me medicine that literally changed my life. It helps me feel human again,” she said.

The pair also shared harrowing videos of Martha’s multiple hospital and doctor visits.

“I don’t know, Michael, if I’m going to survive,” Martha says in a clip, to which her husband-to-be replies, “You do.”

‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do it. I don’t know if I can do that,’ Martha continues.

“I don’t know how you feel,” he says. “But we’ll get through it.”

In his caption, Michael expressed his sadness and admitted that he had felt “completely helpless” during Martha’s illness.

He said Martha had “been in bed 24 hours a day for most of the past 10 weeks, dehydrated, nauseated, vomiting, restless, tired, anxious, fatigued and unable to sleep or eat properly.”

Despite visiting the hospital several times, receiving medical advice and receiving various medications, she still suffers from the disease.

‘But she’s a goddamn warrior! And that goes for every other woman diagnosed with HG [hyperemesis gravidarum] or any pregnancy-related condition,” Michael added.