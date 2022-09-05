Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis expecting first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli

<!–

Martha Kalifatidis is expecting her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli.

The Married At First Sight stars made the announcement in a video shared on Instagram on Monday, but it was tinged with sadness.

In the clip, Martha explained that she suffered from a severe case of Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which left her so ill that she couldn’t leave her bed for months.

The reality star went offline for several weeks, sparking concerns for her well-being.

The couple explained that they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.

“We wanted to explain our situation and make a small announcement. Martha is pregnant,” Michael said in the video.

“It hasn’t been such an exciting, great time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Martha then explained.

“We’re so excited, we’re so happy, it was a surprise before the game. But after five weeks, I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum,” she continued.

That’s severe chronic nausea and vomiting without relief. It’s 24-7. I literally didn’t get out of bed for two months.

‘I was so sick. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. There were days when I didn’t even get up to pee. I lost ten pounds in five weeks. We’ve been in and out of the emergency room and the hospital.”

Martha then said she felt better thanks to a doctor she visited in Melbourne.

“She gave me medicine that literally changed my life. It helps me to feel human again’.

Michael added: “It was too early to share as well. We had to go offline and come up with some excuses.’

He concluded by thanking the couple’s fans for their support and concern over the past few months as Martha struggled with illness.