Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis dotes over her friend’s toddler amidst pregnancy illness

Martha Kalifatidis looked exhausted as she was shopping with her mother Mary on High Street in Toorak on Friday.

The 34-year-old Married At First star is in the midst of a grueling pregnancy battle as she struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

But the influencer found a much-needed moment of tranquility to get out of the house and enjoy a sunny day in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

Martha Kalifatidis, 34, (left) appeared exhausted as she went shopping on High Street in Toorak with her mother Mary (right) on Friday

After being bedridden for the past few months, Martha donned an oversized green sweater and baggy jeans for her day out on the town.

Despite feeling a little green around the gills, she managed to look cool and chic while accessorizing with ugg boots, orange-toned sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton petit sac worth $2,550.

She started the outing with a water bottle with her hair combed back in a neat, trendy bun and her signature nude lip and eye look.

Her mother Mary looked youthful in a black-on-black outfit that consisted of a long shirt dress buttoned up to the collar and chic knee-high boots.

Martha, who seemed sullen much of the time, burst into a huge grin as her maternal instinct kicked in when they met a friend who was delivering their baby.

She could hardly contain herself as she plucked the golden-haired bob from their pram and carried it around.

The mother-to-be fell seamlessly into the role as she pushed the stroller along, although her own mother eventually dropped the baby on her hip so that Martha could relax with her boyfriend.

It comes as Martha and her fiancé Michael Brunelli have shared more details about her debilitating pregnancy illness.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday, the 31-year-old personal trainer offered a glimpse of Martha’s struggles at the height of her illness.

One clip shows the MAFS couple talking to each other in a room about Martha’s excruciating pain as she begins to doubt herself.

“I don’t know, Michael, if I’m going to survive,” she says, to which her husband-to-be replies, “You do.”

‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do it. I don’t know if I can do that,’ Martha continues.

Michael continues to comfort her before yelling, “I can’t do it, honey. I can’t do this for another f**king… I can’t do this for another 10 days, let alone another three months!’

Then Michael begs his fiancée to stay positive and get through the night before going to the doctor the next day.

“I don’t know how you feel,” he says. “But we’ll get through it.”