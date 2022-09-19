Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis bedridden due to severe pregnancy sickness
Martha Kalifatidis has revealed that her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has abated.
The former Married At First Sight star was feeling better for a while, but on Sunday she told her fans she was bedridden again while battling extreme nausea.
The 34-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories, looking ashen and noticeably unwell.
She also posted a video in which fiancé Michael Brunelli had to help her get dressed while she was in bed.
“Yesterday I had a good day, but today we are back,” she captioned the clip.
It comes after Martha last week shared a photo of herself when she was 16 weeks pregnant, which showed how thin her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has left her.
The influencer, who is expecting her first child, posted the image on Instagram Stories.
In the photo she looks frail and pale, her clothes hanging from her noticeably thinner frame after losing 10 pounds.
She revealed in her caption that she is now in a difficult pregnancy for 16 weeks, making her so sick that she couldn’t leave her bed for months.
Martha and Michael announced they were expecting their first child together, explaining that the reason for Martha’s absence from social media was that she is sick with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.
The reality star went offline for several weeks, sparking concerns for her well-being.
The couple explained that they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.
“We wanted to explain our situation and make a small announcement. Martha is pregnant,” Michael said in the video.
“It hasn’t been such an exciting, great time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Martha added.
‘I was so sick. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. There were days when I didn’t even get up to pee. I lost ten pounds in five weeks.
“We’ve been in and out of the emergency room and the hospital.”
The pair also shared harrowing videos of Martha’s multiple hospital and doctor visits.
“I don’t know, Michael, if I’m going to survive,” Martha says in a clip, to which her husband-to-be replies, “You do.”
‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do it. I don’t know if I can do that,’ Martha continues.
“I don’t know how you feel,” he says. “But we’ll get through it.”
In his caption, Michael expressed his sadness and admitted that he had felt “completely helpless” during Martha’s illness.
He said Martha had “been in bed 24 hours a day for most of the past 10 weeks, dehydrated, nauseated, vomiting, restless, tired, anxious, fatigued and unable to sleep or eat properly.”
Despite visiting the hospital several times, receiving medical advice and receiving various medications, she still suffers from the disease.
‘But she’s a goddamn warrior! And that goes for every other woman diagnosed with HG [hyperemesis gravidarum] or any pregnancy-related condition,” Michael added.
What is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?
Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is a condition that causes persistent and excessive vomiting during pregnancy.
Sufferers may be sick many times each day and unable to keep food or water down, impacting their daily lives.
It is unlikely to harm the baby, but if it causes a woman to lose weight during pregnancy, there is an increased risk of their baby having a low birth weight.
It’s different from nausea during pregnancy — often called morning sickness — which is normal and affects eight out of 10 pregnant women. For most, this stops or improves around weeks 16 to 20.
Meanwhile, HG may not get better at this point and it may take until the baby is born.
Symptoms of HG include prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting, dehydration, weight loss, and low blood pressure.
Being dehydrated increases your risk of a blood clot – deep vein thrombosis – but this is rare.
It’s not clear what causes the condition, or why some women get it and others don’t.
Some experts think it may be related to the changing hormones in the body that occur during pregnancy.
And there’s some evidence that it runs in families, and that women who had it during their first pregnancy are more likely to get it in subsequent pregnancies.
Women who suffer from HG may be given medications to improve their symptoms, such as anti-nausea medications, vitamins B6 and B12, and steroids.
Some women need to be hospitalized if their nausea cannot be controlled with medication at home.
They may need fluids and anti-disease medications to be given through an IV.
Source: NHS