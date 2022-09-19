Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis bedridden due to severe pregnancy sickness

Martha Kalifatidis has revealed that her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has abated.

The former Married At First Sight star was feeling better for a while, but on Sunday she told her fans she was bedridden again while battling extreme nausea.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories, looking ashen and noticeably unwell.

Martha Kalifatidis (pictured) has revealed that her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has abated. The former Married At First Sight star was feeling better for a while, but on Sunday she told her fans she was bedridden again as she battled extreme nausea

She also posted a video in which fiancé Michael Brunelli had to help her get dressed while she was in bed.

“Yesterday I had a good day, but today we are back,” she captioned the clip.

It comes after Martha last week shared a photo of herself when she was 16 weeks pregnant, which showed how thin her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has left her.

She also posed a video in which fiancé Michael Brunelli (pictured) had to help her get dressed while she was in bed

“Yesterday I had a good day, but today we’re back,” she captioned the clip

The influencer, who is expecting her first child, posted the image on Instagram Stories.

In the photo she looks frail and pale, her clothes hanging from her noticeably thinner frame after losing 10 pounds.

She revealed in her caption that she is now in a difficult pregnancy for 16 weeks, making her so sick that she couldn’t leave her bed for months.

It comes after Martha last week shared a photo of herself when she was 16 weeks pregnant, which showed how thin her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has left her.

Martha and Michael announced they were expecting their first child together, explaining that the reason for Martha’s absence from social media was that she is sick with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.

The reality star went offline for several weeks, sparking concerns for her well-being.

The couple explained that they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.

In the photo, the 34-year-old looks frail and pale, her clothes hanging from her noticeably thinner frame after losing 10 pounds. She is before and after in the photo

“We wanted to explain our situation and make a small announcement. Martha is pregnant,” Michael said in the video.

“It hasn’t been such an exciting, great time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Martha added.

‘I was so sick. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. There were days when I didn’t even get up to pee. I lost ten pounds in five weeks.

“We’ve been in and out of the emergency room and the hospital.”

Martha and Michael announced last week that they were expecting their first child together, explaining that the reason for Martha’s absence from social media was because she is ill with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.

The pair also shared harrowing videos of Martha’s multiple hospital and doctor visits.

“I don’t know, Michael, if I’m going to survive,” Martha says in a clip, to which her husband-to-be replies, “You do.”

‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do it. I don’t know if I can do that,’ Martha continues.

“I don’t know how you feel,” he says. “But we’ll get through it.”

The couple also shared shocking videos of Martha’s multiple hospital and doctor visits

One clip shows the couple talking to each other in a room about Martha’s excruciating pain as she begins to doubt herself. ‘I don’t know if I want it. I don’t know if I can do it,” she says

In his caption, Michael expressed his sadness and admitted that he had felt “completely helpless” during Martha’s illness.

He said Martha had “been in bed 24 hours a day for most of the past 10 weeks, dehydrated, nauseated, vomiting, restless, tired, anxious, fatigued and unable to sleep or eat properly.”

Despite visiting the hospital several times, receiving medical advice and receiving various medications, she still suffers from the disease.

‘But she’s a goddamn warrior! And that goes for every other woman diagnosed with HG [hyperemesis gravidarum] or any pregnancy-related condition,” Michael added.