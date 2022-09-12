Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis’ 10kg weight loss due to severe pregnancy sickness
Martha Kalifatidis has shared a photo of herself while she’s 16 weeks pregnant, showing how thin her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has left her.
The former Married At First Sight star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli, posted the image on Instagram Stories on Monday.
In the photo, the 34-year-old looks frail and pale, her clothes hanging from her noticeably thinner frame after losing ten pounds.
Martha Kalifatidis (pictured) shared a photo of herself while she was 16 weeks pregnant, showing how thin her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum has left her
Martha and Michael announced last week that they were expecting their first child together, explaining that the reason for Martha’s absence from social media was that she is sick with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.
The reality star went offline for several weeks, sparking concerns for her well-being.
The couple explained that they had to wait until Martha was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.
“We wanted to explain our situation and make a small announcement. Martha is pregnant,” Michael said in the video.
“It hasn’t been such an exciting, great time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Martha added.
‘I was so sick. I couldn’t eat or drink anything. There were days when I didn’t even get up to pee. I lost ten pounds in five weeks. We’ve been in and out of the emergency room and the hospital,” she explained
Martha then said she felt better thanks to a doctor she visited in Melbourne.
“She gave me medicine that literally changed my life. It helps me feel human again,” she said.
Martha and Michael (right) announced last week that they were expecting their first child together, explaining that the reason for Martha’s absence from social media was because she is ill with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent and excessive nausea and vomiting in pregnant women.
The pair also shared harrowing videos of Martha’s multiple hospital and doctor visits.
“I don’t know, Michael, if I’m going to survive,” Martha says in a clip, to which her husband-to-be replies, “You do.”
‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do it. I don’t know if I can do that,’ Martha continues.
“I don’t know how you feel,” he says. “But we’ll get through it.”
In his caption, Michael expressed his sadness and admitted that he had felt “completely helpless” during Martha’s illness.
He said Martha had “been in bed 24 hours a day for most of the past 10 weeks, dehydrated, nauseated, vomiting, restless, tired, anxious, fatigued and unable to sleep or eat properly.”
Despite visiting the hospital several times, receiving medical advice and receiving various medications, she still suffers from the disease.
‘But she’s a goddamn warrior! And that goes for every other woman diagnosed with HG [hyperemesis gravidarum] or any pregnancy-related condition,” Michael added.
What is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?
Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is a condition that causes persistent and excessive vomiting during pregnancy.
Sufferers may be sick many times each day and unable to keep food or water down, impacting their daily lives.
It is unlikely to harm the baby, but if it causes a woman to lose weight during pregnancy, there is an increased risk of their baby having a low birth weight.
It’s different from nausea during pregnancy — often called morning sickness — which is normal and affects eight out of 10 pregnant women. For most, this stops or improves around weeks 16 to 20.
Meanwhile, HG may not get better at this point and it may take until the baby is born.
Symptoms of HG include prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting, dehydration, weight loss, and low blood pressure.
Being dehydrated increases your risk of a blood clot – deep vein thrombosis – but this is rare.
It’s not clear what causes the condition, or why some women get it and others don’t.
Some experts think it may be related to the changing hormones in the body that occur during pregnancy.
And there’s some evidence that it runs in families, and that women who had it during their first pregnancy are more likely to get it in subsequent pregnancies.
Women who suffer from HG may be given medications to improve their symptoms, such as anti-nausea medications, vitamins B6 and B12, and steroids.
Some women need to be hospitalized if their nausea cannot be controlled with medication at home.
They may need fluids and anti-disease medications to be given through an IV.
Source: NHS