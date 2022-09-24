Married At First Sight’s Lara slams Richie as ‘fake’ as she claims he played up to the cameras

Married At First Sight UK’s Lara Eyre has spoken out about her experience at this year’s edition of the show, labeling her match Richie Dews as ‘fake’.

The waitress, 50, described the guitarist as “playing against the cameras” during their time on the dating show, while admitting she was upset about being “thrown under the bus” by him.

After a seemingly good start, the couple decided to leave the show during its second week as they struggled to make things work as a married couple.

Richie and Lara first met at the altar, and hit it off immediately when they tied the knot on the offbeat dating show.

But the latter seemed somewhat nervous about her new husband’s lack of dating experience, with the musician admitting he’d never been in love or in a long-term relationship.

And at the second engagement ceremony, single mom Lara called the former rocker a “great guy,” but admitted he wasn’t the one for her — when they decided to break up.

But the Canadian resident has now explained that there was a lot more going on off screen, claiming that Richie “played the camera” and was “totally different” while filming and not.

She revealed to The sun“It felt like I was dating a TV host because Richie was always acting when they were filming and worried about how people would see him.

“When the cameras were off, Richie kept to himself and wasn’t that enthusiastic or caring, he didn’t ask much about me except when they were filming. How can you make a relationship work when someone is performing? I was there for authenticity and he wanted to look great.’

Just a day before they decided to leave the show, Lara and Richie attended the weekly dinner party separately – giving a strong indication of the cracks in the relationship.

But with Richie arriving first at the party, Lara shared that she was “injured” when the musician first chatted with their co-stars – explaining that he “didn’t know” where his wife was at the party.

She revealed that Richie was careful with his image, begging her not to say “bad things” about him while they were standing together, and spoke of her shock when she arrived at the dinner party.

Explanation: ‘It was a bit of a shock when I arrived at dinner and he threw me under the bus. I was pretty upset when I looked back at that.”

Lara also expressed how she wished the show would be filmed more on Love Island, with 24/7 cameras to ensure less acting.

A self-proclaimed ‘superfan’ of the show, the local Nottingham resident was taken aback by the show’s editing, explaining that the heavily edited commitment ceremony changed the actual story.

MailOnline has reached out to Richie Dews for comment.

The E4 show uses a team of “dating experts” to match singletons seeking love, speeding up the dating process as they first meet on their wedding day.

Going through the social experiment, each couple must live together and forge a relationship as a newly married couple – attending weekly dinners and engagement ceremonies with their co-stars to talk about their emotions and decide whether they want to go ahead with the marriage or leave. want to call stops.

