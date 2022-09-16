Married At First Sight’s Jessika Power puts on a loved up display with boyfriend Connor Thompson

Jessika Power showed her love for British boyfriend Connor Thompson at the Celebrity Slim Event on the Gold Coast on Friday night.

The former Married At First Sight star kissed and hugged her husband as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The reality star looked sensational in a yellow outfit consisting of a busty corset-inspired top and matching mini skirt.

Jessika Power showed her love for British boyfriend Connor Thompson at the Celebrity Slim Event on the Gold Coast on Friday night. Both pictured

Jessika’s pins showed through the short length of the skirt and her roomy cleavage was barely enclosed by the top.

She carried a glittering Prada bag and added a pair of strappy nude diamond heels to the ensemble.

The blonde beauty wore her blonde locks in soft waves and opted for a warm makeup look.

Jessika chose a pink lip gloss with a peach eyeshadow and wore a delicate gold necklace.

Podcaster Connor, meanwhile, opted for white skinny jeans and a brown shirt paired with beige sneakers.

The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other, hanging out on the red carpet and sharing hugs.

Also notable was fellow Married At First Sight bride Tamara Djordjevic.

She also went for a bright yellow dress that was strapless and hung close to her figure.

The reality star added a pair of black heels with a square design and opted for a clean makeup look with a matte pink lip.

Carolina Santos of Married At First Sight also went along, showing off her roomy bust in a multicolored mini dress with a plunging neckline.

She wore her dark brown locks around her face and opted for a highlighted makeup look with a nude lipstick.

Carolina completed her ensemble with a pair of see-through heels and carried a large black quilted Chanel bag.

Big Brother star Regina Bird turned heads in a bright green long-sleeved dress with draped details.

She added a pair of black Greek heels and dangling statement earrings while opting for a fresh makeup look.

Hamming it up on the red carpet was I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star ‘The David’ Subritzky who opted for an edgy all-black ensemble with leather pants and a Prada clutch.