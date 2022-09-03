Married At First Sight’s Jake Edwards wins Man of the Match

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jake Edwards has hit another milestone after struggling with his mental health.

The Married At First Sight star was awarded the Man of the Match award after playing in the Big QAFL final against Beenleigh at Tennyson in Queensland on Saturday.

The 34-year-old groom, who appeared in the series last year, shared a photo of the proud moment on his Instagram.

Jake Edwards (pictured) has hit another milestone after struggling with his mental health. The Married At First Sight star was awarded the Man of the Match award after playing in the QAFL Grand Final against Beenleigh at Tennyson in Queensland on Saturday

“Great To Be A King,” he captioned the image, holding his trophy and standing next to his girlfriend Clare Rankin.

Jake has returned to football after his time on Married At First Sight and his struggle for mental health.

He opened up earlier this year in a candid Instagram Q&A about his fears and struggles and plans for the future.

‘Great To Be A King’ he captioned the image, holding his trophy and standing next to his girlfriend Clare Rankin (left)

The 34-year-old groom, who appeared in the series last year, shared a photo of the proud moment on his Instagram.

Jake has returned to football after his time on Married At First Sight and his battle for mental health

When asked how he was doing, Jake revealed that he is doing much better these days.

“I still experience anxiety, but it’s not like it used to be,” he told his followers on social media.

‘I live a very simple life and focus on the little things that make me happy.

“I still experience anxiety, but it’s not like it used to be,” he told his followers on social media. ‘I live a very simple life and focus on the little things that make me happy’

The former AFL player took a break from social media more than a year ago after a public split with influencer Sophie Guidolin

“I’ve narrowed my circle and my career is satisfying.”

The former AFL player took a break from social media more than a year ago after a public split with influencer Sophie Guidolin.

“My mental health got to a point where I had to give up and that’s what I did,” he said at the time.

Now he is ‘extremely happy’ and in a serious relationship with girlfriend Clare Rankin, whom he met on Instagram

Now he is “extremely happy” and in a serious relationship with girlfriend Clare Rankin, whom he met on Instagram.

“You are the most caring, thoughtful, smart, funniest and sexiest person I know,” he said of his new girlfriend.

Jake and Clare officially took to Instagram in November and have been living happily and in love ever since.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or at lifeline.org.au