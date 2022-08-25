Married At First Sight’s Jake Edwards gives fans an update about his mental health struggles 

<!–

Jake Edwards of Married At First Sight has always been transparent about his mental health to his fans and followers.

And on Thursday, the 34-year-old groom, who appeared in the series last year, opened up about his fears and struggles and future plans in a candid Instagram Q&A.

When asked how he was doing, Jake revealed that he is doing much better these days.

“I still experience anxiety, but it’s not like it used to be,” he told his 137,000 social media followers.

‘I live a very simple life and focus on the little things that make me happy.

“I’ve narrowed my circle and my career is satisfying.”

The former AFL player took a break from social media more than a year ago after a public split with influencer Sophie Guidolin.

“My mental health got to a point where I had to give up and that’s what I did,” he said at the time.

Now he is “extremely happy” and in a serious relationship with girlfriend Clare Rankin, whom he met on Instagram.

“You are the most caring, thoughtful, smart, funniest and sexiest person I know,” he said of his new girlfriend.

Jake and Clare officially took to Instagram in November and have been living happily and in love ever since.

Jake has chosen to keep his private life off social media after a very public split with his influencer ex.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or at lifeline.org.au