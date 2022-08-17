Married At First Sight’s Jackson Lonie finally breaks his silence on shock split from Olivia Frazer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight groom Jackson Lonie has finally responded to his shocked divorce from TV ‘wife’ Olivia Frazer after 10 months together.

The 30-year-old plumber, who said goodbye to Olivia, 28, earlier this month, broke his silence on Tuesday during a candid Q&A session on Instagram with fans.

Jackson answered questions while he was working out at the gym and confirmed that there is no bad blood between him and Olivia.

At first glance married groom Jackson Lonie, 30, has finally dealt with his shocked divorce from TV ‘wife’ Olivia Frazer, 28, after 10 months together. Together in the picture in happier times

“Yeah, we watch every day at the same time… we’re still friends, we still have good contacts and I think we always will be,” he insisted.

However, when questioned about the reason for their breakup, Jackson remained tight-lipped.

‘Look, I often get this question. No, I’m not going to tell the story of the breakup, because to be quite honest, it’s nobody’s fucking business but ours,” he declared.

The plumber discussed the breakup during a candid Instagram Q&A session with fans on Tuesday. Jackson answered questions while working out at the gym and confirmed there is no bad blood between him and Olivia

While discussing his mental health, the reality star admitted that his life isn’t quite perfect right now.

‘Look, I’m good. [You] do you have s**t days, do you have good days, as they say. On the s**t days, I definitely spend more time at the gym. That’s my happy place. You just have to do what makes you happy,’ he explained.

Jackson also confirmed that he doesn’t want to date anyone else “right away”, but instead focuses on his personal growth.

However, when Jackson was questioned about the reason for their breakup, Jackson kept his lips tight

Jackson also confirmed that he doesn’t want to start dating anyone right away, instead focusing on his personal growth

“I’m just going to be myself, train hard and just come back to me,” he said.

The news of the split was confirmed last Monday in a joint statement from Olivia and Jackson on Instagram, which read: “After an amazing 10 months together, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

“There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and it will remain so as we transition into a friendship.

The news of the split was confirmed last Monday in a joint statement from Olivia and Jackson on Instagram, which read: ‘After an amazing 10 months together, we’ve decided to go our separate ways’

“We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and no one is responsible for the end of this relationship. Just a case of “almost perfect”.

“We hope you can all show compassion as we navigate this privately.”

The split comes after Olivia returned to Australia from a five-week trip to the UK without Jackson, who remained on the Central Coast to train for an upcoming boxing match.

Her overseas trip was prompted after Jackson was caught kissing a 20-year-old air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27.