Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon receives support from celebs after coming out as escort

Hayley Vernon came out as a $1000 an hour high class escort and her celebrity friends couldn’t be prouder.

The Married At First Sight star, 35, spoke to The laundry on Wednesday to clear up the stigma of sex work and was inundated with support from fans and friends.

‘So, the secret is out, I’ve been working as a high class escort for the past eight weeks and I’m so ashamed of it. I absolutely love it,” she said in a video the publication uploaded to Instagram.

She continued: ‘Like, at the end of the day, if you want to go to the hairdresser, you go to a hairdresser, you want a cooked meal, you go to a restaurant, you want to have sex, you go to a sex worker.

“And I know a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, well, it’s not the same Hayles. You have sex for a living.’

“I honestly think it’s because people don’t understand what sex workers have to offer the community. It’s a needs-based service.’

The reality TV star, who charges $1,000 an hour for her services, went on to explain that “60 percent” of her clients just “chat and be heard.”

She said she spends most of the time “talking, laughing and having a few drinks” with her clients.

Hayley’s TV celebrity friends stood by her side in support of fellow MAFS bride Jessica Seracino, saying, “I mean, the rest of us here are fucking free.”

Gogglebox star Yvie Jones commented, “Sex workers are vital to society. She’s absolutely right. There is absolutely no shame in this profession. I applaud her.’

Meanwhile, her fans had their own insights to offer with a saying, ‘What does it have to do with what someone does? As long as it doesn’t break the law or hurt anyone, it’s nobody’s business.’

Another seemed to think the law should change, writing: “Sex work is real work. Vital work. Stop the stigma, stop the illegal bulls**t.

‘The police are menacing here’ [sex workers] and the use of services, while also being harassed and criminalized. More stories like this! Loud and damn proud.’

However, not everyone agreed with Hayley’s pride in her career choice.

“There’s nothing special about that,” one wrote, while another said, “Why pay $1000 to talk to someone over a few drinks…I’ll do that for free at the smokers.”