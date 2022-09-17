Married At First Sight’s fans have developed a bizarre conspiracy theory about the 2023 season

The teaser trailer for the new season of Married At First Sight has appeared and fans immediately noticed something suspicious.

As eagle-eyed viewers watched the teaser, which premiered Wednesday night on Channel Nine’s Upfronts, they noticed the opening pair looked eerily familiar.

Jesse Burford and his MAFS bride Claire Nomarhas appear to be the spitting image of one of the show’s most successful couples, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli.

As the Perth wedding celeb and the Melbourne nanny stood at the altar and met for the first time, fans couldn’t help but notice that Jesse looked exactly like Michael before he cut his hair.

The 2019 MAFS groom wore a man’s bun throughout his season, with Jesse debuting his own half-up-do.

They both share a similar facial structure coupled with the same complexion and brown eyes.

Meanwhile, fans have compared Claire’s facial texture, dark brown eyes, and slightly curly hair to a mix of Martha and Carolina Santos from the show’s 2022 season.

One wrote on Twitter: ‘Is it just me or do they literally look like Michael and Martha 2.0?’

“He looks so much like Michael before he cut his hair, it’s crazy. She looks a bit like Martha, but also a bit like Carolina,” someone else said.

Jesse Burford (top right) and his MAFS bride Claire Nomarhas (top left) appear to be the spitting image of one of the show’s most successful couples, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli (both pictured below)

Others went on to suggest that the producers will be casting more “lookalikes” in an effort to recreate the show’s romantic successes following recent accusations that contestants went to the show only to find fame rather than love.

“Just wait, the next couple will be a clumsy redhead getting married to an average Joe,” said one Facebook user, referring to Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant who are now actually married and sharing a son.

Meanwhile, Martha and Michael are engaged and expect their first child to be born together next year.

Friends described Jesse as a “really nice guy” who is “super chill, thoughtful, honest and down to earth.”

While little is known about Claire, a former friend has labeled the bride a “fireworks” claiming she “caused a lot of trouble in high school.”

The cast will be joined by pundits Mel Schilling, John Aitken and Alessandra Rampolla, who will all return for season ten next year.