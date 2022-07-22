Married At First Sight’s Ella Ding reveals she was ‘pretty addicted’ to her favourite sex toy

Ella Ding has warned women not to get too attached to their sex toys.

The former bride of Married At First Sight discussed her former “obsession” with her favorite vibrator on the latest episode of her podcast, Sit With Us, along with fellow MAFS star Domenica Calarco.

“It was like a secret obsession of mine. I was always so excited to get into bed and spend time with it,” explains the 27-year-old.

“I got out before going on a date. I became addicted to it and heavily dependent on it. And the institutions have grown considerably,” she continued.

“So you have to be careful because I actually desensitized my clit to anything from a man,” she admitted.

“It just didn’t feel right because I had become so used to the pressure and power of the vibrator. I used it religiously for five years, six times a night.

‘I had to put it down. I said to myself: you mustn’t use this anymore, because it got harder to be with a man without a toy.’

Dom says she then had to train herself to revert to old-fashioned methods of reaching orgasm.

“I actually tucked it away for two or three years, and I started taking it back a notch, because I had to get that sensitivity back and go manual.”

However, she admitted that she still likes sex toys, albeit with a little more measure.

‘It’s so much fun. I got out four times last night,” she admitted.