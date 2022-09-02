Married At First Sight’s Ella Ding is ‘taking time off Instagram’ after filming Made In Chelsea

<!–

Ella Ding has some things to think about when she announced on Friday that she would be taking time off ‘from social media’ after wrapping up the filming of Made In Chelsea.

The Married At First Sight star, 28, looked exhausted as she filmed a video in the back of a car, saying it was “the hardest time I’ve been through since MAFS.”

“I just finished filming for Made In Chelsea,” she said on her Instagram Stories. “First of all, I want to say a huge thank you to all the beautiful messages, the love and support and the hype surrounding it.”

She continued: ‘And it’s so cool how excited so many of you are for me. But I’ll say it’s probably been the hardest time I’ve been through since MAFS.

“In good and bad ways, but it was just very testing and very challenging. So I’m going off the network, off social media for the next few days, because I really need it.

“Especially on the way home, I just want to ground myself again, and yes, time to think guys. Time for reflection and yes, so I’ll be here, but I won’t be here.’

The Australian beauty then signed by giving her fans a kiss and captioning it: “See you in a few days.”

Ella’s announcement comes just days after she hinted at a split from her Made In Chelsea love interest – despite the show not starting yet.

She took to Facebook on Thursday to reveal that she did not “officially join the cast” of the popular British reality show, but “filmed a short appearance while in London”.

It was previously confirmed that Ella will appear as a love interest of star Miles Nazaire, after the couple hooked up on Instagram in May.

Writing on Facebook this week, she revealed she “can’t say too much” but is ready to return home.

“Miles is lovely and wonderful, we had such a special time filming and getting to know each other. But [I’m] ready to go home [to Australia] and go back to a good room,’ she said.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Ella and Miles, 26, got in touch after seeing her on TV on E4 in the UK, the same channel that airs Made In Chelsea, and “there has been a lot of flirting.”

Daily Mail Australia understands that Ella has received approval from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear in the series.

Contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contract to appear on another reality show.