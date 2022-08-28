Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff announces engagement

Married at First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff is engaged.

The reality TV star, 31, revealed her happy news on Instagram, revealing that she is getting married to Sydney field service engineer Alexander Vega.

She shared a photo of the kissing couple she wrote, “Engaged to the love of my life.”

‘My everything. I am so INCREDIBLY HAPPY.

It was quickly inundated with comments with fellow MAFS star Liam Cooper writing, ‘Omg, congratulations to you both. Great news! Let’s party now xx’

Samuel Levi, who appeared on MAFS last year, added: ‘LOVE THIS SO DAMNN SO MUCH!!!! Congratulations beautiful xx;

MAFS bride Connie Crayden added: ‘Congratulations Beautiful. I’m so happy for you” while Steve Burley wrote: “Congratulations. What great news.”

Elly Miles, Tim & Rod, Jackie Gillies were also among the many TV stars to share their congratulations.

Elizabeth, who has been in a relationship with Alexander since late last year, kept her beau’s identity a secret for a month and finally revealed it at Easter this year.

“In general, I’m incredibly private, I’ve been doing reality TV a lifetime ago. I’m so protective of my partner and there are so many negative, gossipy people out there trying to talk nonsense,” she wrote.

“I’ve never felt such love, so hopefully people can see why I’ve been so protective.”

Elizabeth hit back at her critics, insisting she had no regrets about hiding Alexander’s face, saying she “didn’t have to answer.”

‘I get it. We’ve been together for a long time, but I let myself enjoy it. Unbeknownst to others on a larger platform,” she added.

Elizabeth “married” Seb Guilhaus at MAFS 2020 and they dated for a year before breaking up.

The Real Lizzie: “Yeah, I know some of you are probably excited to see my partner’s face. The point is, many of you know me from reality TV, but it was TV, definitely some truths, 100 percent there are some truths. But it’s also entertainment,” the reality star insisted

“We have jointly decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend,” they announced in identical Instagram posts.

In November, Elizabeth sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a black and white photo on Instagram of her closing her lips with a mystery man.

Daily Mail Australia later revealed that the man in the photo was Alexander Vega, a 30-year-old field worker from Sydney.

A source close to Elizabeth confirmed the news on December 1, saying: “They’ve been together for a few months, but keep their relationship very quiet.”

“Lizzie is the happiest and most confident she’s been in a while, so it melts in my heart to see her so charmed,” she added.

Alex is skilled in computer repairs and has over a decade of experience in the information technology and services industry.

