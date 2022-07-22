Married At First Sight’s Domenica Calarco reveals she was ‘pretty addicted’ to her favourite sex toy

Domenica Calarco has warned women not to get too attached to their sex toys.

The former bride of Married At First Sight discussed her former “obsession” with her favorite vibrator on the latest episode of her podcast, Sit With Us, along with fellow MAFS star Ella Ding.

“It was like a secret obsession of mine. I was always so excited to get into bed and spend time with it,” explains the 29-year-old.

“I got out before going on a date. I became addicted to it and heavily dependent on it. And the institutions have grown considerably,” she continued.

“So you have to be careful because I actually desensitized my clit to something from a man,” Dom admitted.

“It just didn’t feel right because I had become so used to the pressure and power of the vibrator. I used it religiously for five years, six times a night.

‘I had to put it down. I said to myself: you mustn’t use this anymore, because it got harder to be with a man without a toy.’

Dom says she then had to train herself to revert to old-fashioned methods of reaching orgasm.

“I actually tucked it away for two or three years, and I started taking it back a notch, because I had to get that sensitivity back and go manual.”

However, she admitted that she still likes sex toys, albeit with a little more measure.

‘It’s so much fun. Last night I got out four times,” she confessed to Ella.

It comes after Dom backtracked on claims she wanted a threesome on the Channel Nine dating experiment.

The makeup artist tried to upload a video to her TikTok on Thursday and tried to clear up the gossip.

“I don’t know how the conversation about threesomes started,” she began.

‘I think we were talking about the’ [MAFS cast] for our season and that there were rumors of people sleeping together and having threesomes.

Domenica continued: “I joked that I would be open to a threesome. I’ve never done one.

“I keep hearing about it, it’s always brought up. Apparently it’s some kind of story that I want to fuck another man,” she continued.

“It never happened, I said it at a party where everyone was clearly drunk. Good night.’