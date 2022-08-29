Married At First Sight’s Domenica Calarco hints she WON’T make a cameo on Made in Chelsea

<!–

Domenica Calarco has hinted that she will not be appearing on Made In Chelsea after her close friend Ella Ding announced she would be appearing in the hit British series.

The bride of Married At First Sight, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday to stop speculation that she might have a cameo role on the show.

The creator of OnlyFans shared a mirrored selfie and replied, “I don’t think they’re ready for this jelly.”

In the photo, Domenica can be seen posing for the camera in a white button-up shirt that she paired with blue jeans.

Her co-star and best friend Ella, 28, surprised fans when she announced that she will be competing in the upcoming season of the British series on Saturday.

Ella will appear as the love interest of star Miles Nazaire.

According to Yahoo lifestyleElla and Miles hooked up on Instagram in May after he saw her on Married At First Sight and there has been “a lot of flirting” ever since.

“When the producers of Made In Chelsea found out and saw that Ella was traveling around Europe, they invited her to the show to explore their on-screen connection,” a source told the publication.

Ella and Miles first met last week shortly after she landed in London.

Fans noticed the couple shared a photo that appeared to have been taken at the same restaurant.

MAFS Australia airs on E4 in the UK, the same channel that Made In Chelsea airs.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Ella has received approval from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear in the series.

Contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contract to appear on another reality show.

It comes after Ella announced she would be appearing in the series via the E4 show’s Instagram page.

“The sun may have set on Mallorca, but a new ray of sunshine is coming to Chelsea this autumn,” the caption read.

It’s not the first time a reality star has jumped from one hit show to another, as Stephanie Pratt joined Made In Chelsea in 2013 after the iconic MTV series The Hills, which ended in 2010.

Made In Chelsea follows several young men and women in their twenties and thirties who were born into affluent families.

It sees the group go through various dramas while living in one of the most exclusive areas of London such as Belgravia, Chelsea and Knightsbridge.

