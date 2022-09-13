Married At First Sight’s Domenica Calarco caught fangirling over Prince William and Kate Middleton

<!–

Footage has surfaced of Domenica Calarco of Married At First Sight fangirling Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during the Royal Easter Show in Sydney 2014.

In the video, originally uploaded to YouTube eight years ago, Domenica stands in the front row, watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wave to an excited Easter Show audience as she performs royal duties.

‘We just saw the royals and we’re going crazy! It’s really exciting,” Domenica says to the camera with a fresh face as William and Kate walk by.

In the clip, Dom, who was 21 at the time, can be seen wearing a gray T-shirt and a pink backpack.

The former reality star also holds two phones tightly in her hands in the images, which have been viewed 900 times.

Prince William is now first in line to the British throne after his father Charles III became king last week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Channel Nine may be forced to shelve plans for a Married At First Sight spin-off web series hosted by Domenica after its former co-stars declined to participate.

Multiple cast members declined to be interviewed by her for the proposed show, which was set to launch on 9Now next month and run until MAFS’ season 10 premiere in early 2023.

The format for the series would have seen her FaceTime her fellow MAFS alumni to check in with them and see how they’re going after the show.

Earlier this year, Domenica confirmed she was dating again after her on-screen breakup with her MAFS “husband” Jack Millar.

The tenth season of Married At First Sight is currently being filmed in Sydney.

Season 10 will feature a diverse cast, including a dental hygienist, a baker, a beautician and a construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.