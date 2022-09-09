Married At First Sight’s Dean Wells goes public with Beauty and the Geek favourite Aimee Woolley

<!–

Married At First Sight star Dean Wells has gone public with Beauty and the Geek’s stunner Aimee Woolley.

The new couple looked enamored as they walked the red carpet Friday night at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday party at Pott’s Point in Sydney.

Dean, 44, and Aimee, 23, cuddled close as they posed for photos in the Flamingo Lounge.

The fellow reality stars dressed up for the occasion, with Aimee opting for a strapless leather dress that hung close to her figure.

Dean, meanwhile, looked smart in a dark suit with a red pocket square, and held his arm protectively around his beloved.

The couple first sparked the conversation they were dating in August when they were spotted hugging and kissing in a restaurant.

Aimee herself uploaded the photo to Instagram with the caption: “Could this be my new nerd?”

The Dancing With The Stars contestant responded to the post, saying, “Haha, I’m definitely not a geek babe.”

According to Now to loveAimee’s followers had mixed reactions to the link, and she’s since deleted the photo from her Instagram.

Dean rose to fame in the fifth season of Married At First Sight after cheating on his “wife” Tracey Jewel with Davina Rankin.

Last October, he said he had finally found Mrs Right and shared a touching tribute to his model friend Kirby Delaney on her birthday.

The Sydney-based reality star revealed that the duo had actually met prior to the first Covid outbreak in 2020 but were ‘kept apart’ due to the lockdowns.

Alongside a photo of the couple hugging, he wrote: ‘We started hanging out before the first Covid outbreak in 2020 but were kept apart due to lockdowns and restrictions.

“We have kept in touch through all the madness, reconnected and managed to keep it going despite all the strange disruptions in 2021.

Congratulations to my girlfriend and lockdown drinking buddy [Kirby]. Hopefully things will get back to normal soon so I can get you on a decent date again!’

Last October, Dean debuted his romance with model girlfriend Kirby Delaney (right) on her birthday, but the pair have since split up.

However, the couple doesn’t seem to have appeared in pictures together since then, and now it’s clear that they’ve broken up.

Aimee took part in Beauty and the Geek this year and teamed up with ‘geek’ and martial arts expert Jayden, 24.

The pair were sadly sent home after taking on Emily and Jason in host Sophie Monk’s elimination quiz.