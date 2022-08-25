Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes posts ultimate thirst trap

<!–

Daniel Holmes showed off his ripped abs in the gym on Thursday after his split from Carolina Santos.

The groom Married At First Sight, 31, posed in the mirror after a training session wearing a gray t-shirt, blue cap and black sweatpants and sneakers.

He pulled up his shirt to show off his ripped abs and pecs before posting the video to his Instagram Stories.

Daniel Holmes, 31, (right) showed off his ripped abs at the gym on Thursday after his split with Carolina Santos, 33, (left)

Daniel captioned the images: ‘Natty daddy.’

It comes after Carolina, 33, showed off her own revenge body in a bikini on Wednesday during her vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

The brunette bombshell showed off her stunning assets in a skimpy leopard print bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Married At First Sight groom posed in the mirror after a training session wearing a gray t-shirt, blue cap and black sweatpants and sneakers

Her European vacation follows her split from MAFS “husband” Daniel, which they announced earlier this month.

Daniel confirmed the split in a statement, saying: “I think it’s been clear for a while that we’ve gone our separate ways. There is no right way to handle these situations.”

He went on to talk about the pressures of being famous — and how the couple put off going public for “as long as possible” because of the “haters.”

He pulled up his shirt to show off his ripped abs and pecs before posting the video to his Instagram Stories

“I wish Carolina all the best and I know she feels the same for me,” he wrote.

“We had a very unique experience together, full of all kinds of emotions, but life just has a different plan for us.”

He posted the post just days after Carolina alluded to heartbreak in an Instagram post alongside the disturbing caption: “Smile and no one will see how broken you are inside.”

It comes after Carolina showed off her own revenge body in a bikini on Wednesday

Carolina and Daniel were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight’s history earlier this year.

They started connecting while she was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The couple had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”