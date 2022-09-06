Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes posts death notice of co-star Brent Vitiello

<!–

Daniel Holmes, 30 of Married At First Sight, has taken his bitter feud with rival Brent Vitiello, 33, to the next level by posting his obituary.

The grudge-bearing pair are slated for a highly anticipated boxing match at the Melbourne Pavilion on October 15.

On Tuesday evening, Daniel posted a black and white photo of Brent on Instagram, surrounded by funeral wreaths.

The text on the poster read: ‘Celebrating the life Brent Vitiello. 20.01.1988 to 15.10.2022,” a nod to the date they will face.

Last week Daniel was spotted training for the highly anticipated fight in Fortitude Valley, Queensland.

The personal trainer met Brent while filming the 9th season of MAFS earlier this year when they almost immediately hated each other.

Team Ellis Boxing often arranges boxing matches between former reality stars including Ciarran Stott, Sam Carraro, Luke Packham and Shannon Karaka – from The Bachelorette, MAFS and Love Island.

Daniel became public enemy number 1 on MAFS because of his relationship with Carolina Santos.

They started connecting while the glamorous business owner was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The couple had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”

When Carolina and Daniel finally confessed that they were dating, the other participants staged a mass strike in protest.

Since the last episode of series nine aired in April, Daniel and Brent have been engaged in a war of words that will now turn into an epic conclusion in the boxing ring.

Brent suggested that Daniel was a coward for retiring from boxing fight co-star, Mitch Eynaud, who had previous boxing experience.

Daniel retaliated with a faked image of himself towering over Brent, who is much smaller, in a boxing ring

Brent then hit back with a devious dig into Daniel’s past steroid addiction.

“He can take all the steroids in the world he wants… I just don’t care. I’ll keep it classy, ​​I’ve got a business and stuff to run, but we’re talking in the ring.’