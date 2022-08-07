Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes launches OnlyFans

Married At First Sight star Daniel Holmes is the newest groom of this year’s season to join OnlyFans.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram account on Sunday night to announce that he has finally decided to give in and join the adult subscription website.

The former personal trainer uploaded a shirtless photo with his back to the camera showing off his peach-colored derriere in tight pants.

Daniel Holmes of Married At First Sight, 31, (pictured) is the latest groom from this year’s series to launch an OnlyFans account

“Link in bio,” he cheekily wrote in the post alongside a chili emoji.

The post was soon inundated with comments from his co-stars Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer praising his decision to join the platform.

‘Yes!’ wrote Olivia, while another female admirer wrote: “Holy sh*t Batman, no wonder @carolinaschimidt fell for the fun.”

Daniel took to his Instagram account Sunday night to announce that he has finally decided to break down and join the adult subscription website

For $12.95, fans can access exclusive content that he “wouldn’t get away with” to share elsewhere.

The banner showed Daniel showing off his impressive physique while holding a pole.

His profile picture left little to the imagination with a classic bathroom mirror selfie with just a towel covering his genitals.

For $12.95, fans can access exclusive content he “wouldn’t get away with” to share elsewhere

His profile picture left little to the imagination with a classic bathroom mirror selfie with just a towel covering his genitals

Carolina and Daniel were involved in one of the biggest scandals in Married At First Sight’s history earlier this year.

They started connecting while she was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The couple had several rendezvous as the hapless Dion tried everything to make it work with his uninterested “wife.”