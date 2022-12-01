Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes is busted driving with a suspended licence

<!–

Daniel Holmes of Married At First Sight was caught by police driving with a suspended license after moving to Sydney in August.

The 31-year-old lost his license in Queensland earlier this year before moving to Sydney to live with his now ex-girlfriend Carolina Santos.

When questioned about the allegations, Holmes told Daily Mail Australia, he decided to drive one night while holding a suspended license and was pulled over by police.

“I lost points driving in Queensland right before going on Married At First Sight, which resulted in my driver’s license being suspended for six months,” Holmes explained.

“After MAFS, I moved to Sydney, got complacent about the suspension, decided to drive Carolina to the movies one night and got pulled over, which was my own dumb mistake that led to another six-month suspension.”

Holmes and Carolina announced their split on August 8, after weeks of rumors of a breakup.

He was the first to confirm the news, telling his Instagram followers, “I think it’s been clear for a while that we’ve gone our separate ways.”

“There is no right way to handle these situations… I wish Carolina the very best and I know she feels the same way about me.

“We had a very unique experience together, full of every possible emotion, but life just has a different plan for us.”

Carolina had alluded to heartbreak days earlier when she posted on Instagram, “Smile and no one will see how broken you are inside.”

The split turned ugly later that month when the former lovebirds blocked each other on Instagram.

Despite wishing each other “all the best” weeks earlier, things reportedly changed for the exes when a former flame re-entered Carolina’s life.

The breakup wasn’t nearly as friendly as Daniel made it seem on Instagram. Especially now that he’s heard that Carolina started catching up with an ex-boyfriend pretty quickly after they broke up,” it was reported at the time.

Daniel and Carolina were involved in one of the biggest scandals in MAFS history this year.

They began meeting while the glamorous Brazilian was still technically “married” to her on-screen husband, Dion Giannarelli.

The pair had several trysts as hapless Dion tried everything to make things work with his uninterested “wife.”