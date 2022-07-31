Married At First Sight’s Cyrell Paule, Brittany Hockley, Jack Vidgen filming The Challenge Australia

Shooting of The Challenge Australia is about to begin.

And on Sunday, the cast members were spotted at Sydney airport prior to filming.

The Voice star Jack Vidgen was one of them, dressed comfortably in a gray hoodie and black face mask.

Shooting of The Challenge Australia is about to begin. And on Sunday, the cast members were spotted at Sydney airport prior to filming. Jack Vidgen is in the picture

Married At First Sight bride Cyrell Paule also walked through the terminal wearing a white crop top and black hoodie.

She added black sweatpants and struggled with multiple bags of luggage.

Actress Suzan Mutesi was one of the group, dressed in a chic blue jumpsuit and a faux fur vest with elaborate embroidery.

Married At First Sight bride Cyrell Paule also walked through the terminal wearing a white crop top and black hoodie

Actress Suzan Mutesi was one of the group, wearing a faux fur vest with elaborate embroidery

Bachelor star Kiki Morris opted for all-black and flaunted her figure in form-fitting activewear while donning a mask.

Megan Marx, another former Bachelor star, opted for a green shirt and warm black jacket.

Bachelorette and radio personality Brittany Hockley looked cozy in a blue puffer jacket.

Bachelor star Kiki Morris opted for all black and flaunted her figure in form-fitting activewear while donning a mask

Bachelor star and radio personality Brittany Hockley looked cozy in a blue puffer jacket

Cyrelle was busy on the phone as she dragged along her suitcase

Also included in the round were Big Brother Australia star Marley Biyendolo and swimmer Emily Seebohm.

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! Australian ‘fake influencer’ David Subritzky was also on his way to film the show.

The participants are ready to compete in Channel 10’s new grueling reality competition, The Challenge to win $1,000,000 in prize money.

Suzi was dressed in a chic blue jumpsuit and white sneakers

Also below the round were Big Brother Australia star Marley Biyendolo

Jack comfortably dressed in a gray hoodie and a black face mask

The series, which has been described as a cross between Survivor and Ninja Warrior, will begin filming this month.

The US series has previously had contestants from the likes of Big Brother, The Bachelor and MAFS, and three international versions were announced in February 2022: Argentina, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Sources say Daily Mail Australia producers have been reaching out to cast members from past seasons of Australian reality shows for the past six months, hoping they’d say ‘yes’.

Swimmer Emily Seebohm looked happy in line for check-in

Megan Marx, another former Bachelor star, opted for a green shirt and a warm black jacket

The contestants will compete against each other in Channel 10’s new grueling reality competition, The Challenge to win $1,000,000 in prize money

The series, which has been described as a cross between Survivor and Ninja Warrior, will begin filming this month

Sources say Daily Mail Australia producers have been reaching out to cast members from past seasons of Australian reality shows for the past six months in hopes of saying ‘yes’.

“Every notable personality reality star was approached,” the insider revealed.

“They were desperate to try and make it work and willing to throw it” [in] no matter how much they needed it.’

Only one Australian has ever competed in The Challenge, Dee Nguyen, a former Geordie Shore alum.

‘Each notable personality reality star was approached,’ the insider revealed

Season winners advance to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will compete against winners from Argentina, US and UK to determine the first-ever Challenge world champion

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! Australian ‘fake influencer’ David Subritzky was also on his way to film the show

Dee took part in the show for three consecutive seasons, winning her second time and claiming $250,000 in prize money.

The season winners will advance to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will face the winners from Argentina, US and UK to determine the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds – a new reality competition series heading to Australia, coming soon to 10 and Paramount+.