Married At First Sight’s Christopher Mark Jensen pleads guilty to drug trafficking MDMA, weed, coke

Reality TV contestant Christopher Mark Jensen has been released from court with a suspended sentence after being exposed as a drug dealer selling MDMA, cocaine and cannabis.

Jensen, 34, has been out on bail for nearly five years on drug trafficking charges — a period that also included his Married At First Sight stint in 2021.

Brisbane Supreme Court judge Paul Freeburn said the charges would normally result in jail time but described Jensen’s case as “extraordinary” on Friday – he gave him a four-year prison sentence but suspended the whole term.

Jensen was 29 when he was arrested in October 2017 during Queensland Police’s Operation Papa Argyle, which targeted drug trafficking on the Sunshine Coast.

Jensen bought wholesale quantities of mostly cannabis, and sometimes cocaine and MDMA, and sold them to his own customer base in Peregian Springs for four months, the court heard.

Using an encrypted messaging app to communicate with suppliers and customers, he received eight shipments of cannabis, ranging from 450 grams to seven kilograms, from June to October 2017 to sell.

Christopher Mark Jensen (pictured) left the Brisbane Supreme Court hand in hand with his fiancée Tayla Made after being convicted of serious drug trafficking offenses

Mr Jensen, 33, pictured with his fiancée, has been given a four-year suspended sentence

Jensen was arrested in October 2017 when a police search of his Sunshine Coast home found 197 grams of cannabis and $5,800 in cash.

“These were substantial qualities that were unloaded in a short time,” Crown Prosecutor Michael Andronicus said.

‘It is best described as an intense period of human trafficking.’

Jensen has since been released on bail, which allowed him to appear in MAFS two years ago.

He became a fan favorite on the show, despite a short-lived on-screen romance with his bride Jaimie Gardner after choosing to go their separate ways.

“You were arrested on these charges four years and ten months ago,” Judge Freeburn said.

“Why it took so long for these charges to come to court is a mystery.

Mr Jensen (pictured) had 197 grams of cannabis and $5,800 in cash in his home when police searched it. A prosecutor described it as an ‘intense period of human trafficking’

Mr Jensen (pictured) was surrounded by family and friends during his sentencing

“I am told that several events have taken place… none of these explain the extraordinary delay.

“Normally I would impose a pre-trial detention for these kinds of serious offenses (but) in my view this is an exceptional case.”

His fiancée Tayla Made and his mother hugged in court in relief when Jensen was given a suspended sentence.

Jensen pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including two charges of supplying a dangerous drug and one of trafficking a dangerous drug (serious organized crime).

He was sentenced to four years in prison, with an immediate four-year suspension.