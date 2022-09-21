Married At First Sight’s Carolina Santos LEAKS private emails from Channel Nine

Carolina Santos is the latest Married At First Sight star to publicly decry Channel Nine’s attempt to give controversial bride Domenica Calarco her own spin-off show.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old leaked an email from a network manager asking if she wanted to be interviewed by Domenica for her “light-hearted” online chat show.

A rebellious Carolina said she didn’t want to be interviewed by her former co-star, who hates the MAFS cast, despite getting a glowing edit this season.

“Some of us got this email from the MAFS team. Nah thanks. I’m not desperate for an extra five minutes [of fame]’ wrote the Brazilian-born businesswoman on Instagram.

She continued: ‘Besides, when is it ever lighthearted with this person? I had to block this girl when she kept talking to herself in my DMs.

“And MAFS thinks I’d like to have a FaceTime call with her? Do they even watch their own show?’

In addition to sharing screenshots of Nine’s email, Carolina posted the old Instagram posts that led to her blocking Domenica from Instagram in June.

The makeup artist, 29, had spammed Carolina’s DMs after she accused Domenica of “faking” her relationship with husband Jack Millar to get “more TV time.”

Nine may be forced to shelve plans for its MAFS spin-off web series hosted by Domenica, as Carolina isn’t the only former co-star to have declined to participate.

Multiple cast members have declined to be interviewed by her for the proposed show, which is set to air next month on 9Now and Nine.com.au and will run until MAFS’ season 10 premiere in early 2023.

The format for the series would have seen her FaceTime her fellow MAFS alumni to check in with them and see how they’re going after the show.

But many former MAFS participants have flatly refused to participate, citing Domenica’s alleged mistreatment of them both during filming and on social media, including the television incident where she broke a glass on one of the brides.

Some also feel that Dom has been given an unfairly positive edit at the expense of her season nine castmates and doesn’t want to reward her with more opportunities at the Nine Network.

The network emailed cast members inviting them to appear in the online series, but a former star told Yahoo Lifestyle that “nobody” wanted to be involved.

“I’m good friends with eight of the cast, and no one I’m friends with does the ‘chat,'” the source said.

“Frankly, like if we were really going to keep her up to date on our lives, it’s so ridiculous. Plus, the show was heavily edited, so I don’t think anyone would be stupid enough to believe it’s going to be a “light-hearted” chat.”

