Married At First SIght’s Cameron Merchant opens up on being a dad

Cameron Merchant of Married At First Sight and his wife Jules Robinson welcomed their son Oliver in September 2020.

And on Thursday, the doting father-of-one, 38, opened up about being a father during an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday.

“I don’t think parenting gets any easier over time. I think you just get better at it, that’s what I feel,” Merchant confessed.

Married at first sight Cameron Merchant, 38, has opened up about being a father during an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia. In the picture with son Oliver, two

‘Every day is a new challenge. Like a parent, when you start to feel, “I’ve got it figured out,” something else will completely change and change, and you have a new challenge on your hands.”

Cam explained that he and Jules, 40, have a strict rule of being open and transparent about how they feel when it comes to parenting.

“I think it’s really important in parenting, we’re very open about how we feel and what’s going on in our heads,” he continued.

The former cricketer added that he wasn’t afraid to tell Jules when he’s feeling down, overwhelmed or asking when he needs a little help.

Cam also shared how he created his own Father’s Day traditions with his family.

‘I’m going to my father’s in the morning and then we’ll have some kind of breakfast. I have a little tradition of taking him to Cadbury because he’s a crazy fan.’

“Then we’ll have a nice picnic at home with Ollie, myself and Jules.”

Cam and Jules are one of the few success stories of Married At First Sight.

They legally married in a ceremony that aired on A Current Affair in November 2019 and welcomed their son, Ollie Chase, in September 2020.