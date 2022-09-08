Married At First Sight’s Brent Vitiello slams Daniel Holmes’ ‘cringe’ post ahead of boxing bout

<!–

The grudge match between the grooms of Married At First Sight, Brent Vitiello and Daniel Holmes, heats up in the lead up to their big fight.

Brent, 33, lashed out at Daniel’s “attention-seeking” posts on Wednesday, accusing the 31-year-old fitness trainer of being “obsessed” with him.

The location manager’s harsh words were in response to a fake obituary Daniel posted on Instagram about Brent, implying he would beat him at their upcoming celebrity boxing match.

MAFS groom Brent Vitiello (pictured) lashed out at Daniel’s ‘attention-seeking’ posts, accusing the fitness trainer of being ‘obsessed’ with him

Brent laughed Daniel’s jab away and said it was “cute.” Daniel was obsessed with him.

He told Yahoo lifestyle: ‘I didn’t think a human could cringe until I saw this man move. It’s humiliating.’

The buff influencer added that he was confident he would win the heavily publicized fight with Daniel.

In June, Daniel (pictured, right) posted a Photoshopped image to Instagram of himself towering over Brent, who is much smaller, in a boxing ring

“This boxing match is for me. After that, both Daniel’s name and antics will disappear,” he said.

The pair are slated to sort out their differences in the ring in a highly anticipated boxing showdown at the Melbourne Pavilion on October 15.

On Tuesday night, Daniel posted a fake death notice for Brent on Instagram, with his “date of death” being the day of their meeting.

On Tuesday night, Daniel posted a fake death notice for Brent on Instagram, with his “date of death” being the day of their meeting

Daniel met Brent while filming the 9th season of MAFS earlier this year, where they hated each other almost immediately.

They’re not the first pair of former MAFS friends to become enemies to fight it out in public.

Earlier this month, the war between MAFS brides Jessika Power and Olivia Frazer turned ugly, with Olivia accusing Jessika of talking about her in order to “stay relevant.”